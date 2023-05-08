Did Matt Ishbia flop on the sidelines during his interaction with Nikola Jokic?

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic scored 53 points in Game 4 but it was not enough. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant put on outstanding performances as the Phoenix Suns won 129–124 to even the series at 2-2. Jokic, who went 20-for-30 from the field, set a Nuggets' franchise record for most points in a playoff game.

During the second quarter, Jokic received a technical foul for making contact with a fan. The fan turned out to be Suns owner Matt Ishbia.

Why was Nikola Jokic in the stands?

Suns forward Josh Okogie dove for a loose ball and ended up in the stands without securing the ball. The ball landed in Ishbia's hands.

Jokic attempted to grab the ball out of Ishbia’s hands to start the Nuggets' offensive possession. Ishibia did not let go of the ball and it flew backwards into another fan’s hands. Jokic gave Ishbia a small shove with his elbow and Ishbia flew back into his seat.

Upon reviewing the video, it seems that Ishbia exaggerated his fall. You can see his arms flailing in the air when he falls back, similar to when a player flops to draw a charge.

Commentator Grant Hill couldn't help but laugh on the broadcast during the replay of the altercation. Jokic is a massive person but it seemed that Ishbia fell back a little too hard from the contact.

Ishbia previously played college basketball at Michigan State for coach Tom Izzo. He was a gritty competitor who knew how to take a charge.

After the game, Jokic refused to issue an apology. He believes the league should be on his side.

“The fan (Ishbia) put a hand on me first. I thought the league was supposed to protect the players… Maybe I’m wrong,” said Jokic.

Jokic said that the referee gave him a technical foul because he elbowed the fan. The Nuggets star said the move by Ishbia affected the game.

“He’s influencing the game I think. I think he’s supposed to get kicked out if he is influencing the game,” said Jokic.

It remains to be seen if Jokic will be fined or suspended for the incident. It appeared that Ishbia had no issue with the contact during the game.

