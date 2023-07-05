Fact Check- Did Jordan Poole actually call Draymond Green 'broke' and told him 'I f*ck more b*tches'? Debunking viral rumors

The Golden State Warriors traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. He infamously had an eventful season with the Warriors in 2022-23. He struggled in the playoffs and was punched in the face by his teammate Draymond Green.

The video was leaked to the public. Green was suspended by the team for the violent act but later returned to the starting lineup as Poole’s role with the team diminished.

Recent reports surfaced about what led to the punch. Sources claimed they knew what Poole said to provoke Green. The rumors were false.

According to a report from "It Is What It Is," Poole was dishing out serious trash talk and pushing Green to the edge.

The report was actually fake and the reporter was duped by Ballsack Sports. Here's a clip from the show:

The fake report went into vivid details. This may have been why it was circulated and picked up by other sources.

“He told Draymond Green, I f*ck more b*tches at Michigan State than you,” Poole allegedly said to Green during the sprints, according to the parody account.

The fake report said the two’s back-and-forth began while the team was running sprints. The two players also went to rival colleges. Poole played at Michigan while Green played at Michigan State. The rivalry was falsely made part of the conflict.

"Don't worry about it, you'll be in Sacramento next year,” Poole allegedly said on the fake report. "Why’s your Twitter handle MoneyGreen if you broke, you not (sic) getting another contract."

Before he was punched, Jordan Poole went after Draymond Green and his bank account according to the fake report. He also said the Warriors would trade Green go to another team this offseason.

According to the fake report, that was the last comment made before Green attacked Poole. The real leaked video showed Green land a mean punch while Poole’s defenses were down. Poole hit the floor after the punch.

What happened with Jordan Poole and Draymond Green this offseason?

Jordan Poole has since unfollowed Green on social media after being traded, a further sign of their tarnished relationship.

ESPN @espn Breaking: The Warriors and Draymond Green have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season, sources tell ESPN. Breaking: The Warriors and Draymond Green have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/XNcS6ZaV4N

Draymond Green got the last laugh. Jordan Poole and his contract was traded away to the Wizards. Meanwhile, the Warriors signed Green to a four-year, $100 million fully guaranteed deal this offseason.

The Warriors received Chris Paul in return for Poole in the trade. They will move forward with their veteran-laden core and attempt another title run. They are sticking with guys who won them four titles instead of moving toward younger, future prospects.

