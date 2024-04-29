Frank Vogel landing spots: 5 teams that should pursue Suns coach

Frank Vogel is on the hot seat after the Phoenix Suns became the first team eliminated from the 2024 NBA playoffs. The offseason upheaval rumors are already swirling around the Suns less than 24 hours after they were sent home for the season. NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Suns are considering moving on from Vogel.

"Sources tell me the Suns will consider a coaching change ... I'm told Kevin Durant had real issues with the offense, the way it was ran, him feeling like he was relegated to being in the corner,” Charania tweeted on X.

The report further points to the rumored dysfunction on the Suns team. Stephen A. Smith also reported that Devin Booker may attempt a move to the New York Knicks.

The Suns will have some decisions to make after a disappointing finish to the season. They had gone all in with their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. All three players are on massive contracts for multiple years and will be hard to move. Beal also has a no-trade clause.

The easy move may be firing Vogel. He has previously coached the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and LA Lakers. If that happens, where could Vogel land next?

Top five landing spots for Frank Vogel if he is fired

No. 5 - Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks may not move on from Doc Rivers since they hired him during the season. However, things have not gone well, as the Bucks fell down the Eastern standings. Now, they are facing an upset and another first-round elimination.

If that happens, Rivers may part ways with the team especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard want a different coach to stay in Milwaukee.

No. 4 - Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have an open vacancy after Steve Clifford moved into a front-office role. Vogel has worked with young rebuilding teams like Orlando before. He could bring championship experience to the young roster.

No. 3 - Washington Wizards

The Wizards should have a vacancy open after finishing the season with Brian Keefe as the interim head coach. It would be another spot where a young roster could use veteran leadership. Vogel would be reunited with Kyle Kuzma. The two won a title together in 2020 in LA.

No. 2 - Sacramento Kings

Mike Brown could be on the outs in Sacramento. They could come to a disagreement on his future contract negotiations. The Kings could decide to shake things up after losing in the play-in tournament. Vogel could be a good fit if the Kings decide to change leadership.

No. 1 - Portland Trail Blazers

Portland may not open up, as the Blazers have not yet fired Chauncey Billups after a dismal season. Vogel could replace him. The Blazers are a young team with low expectations that may want a veteran coach to help them.

