Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name swirls up as Jimmy Butler's new teammate as Damian Lillard-Heat saga seemingly crumbles

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has found his name mixed in player movement speculations, as the Miami Heat continue their hunt for a superstar to pair with Jimmy Butler, particularly given the uncertain status of a Damian Lillard trade.

NBA analyst Chris Mannix wrote in a recent mailbag article that the Heat are keeping watch on the Greek Freak’s situation in Milwaukee.

Mannix wrote:

“Miami is certainly among the teams keeping an eye on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee. But are the Heat really willing to, ahem, burn another season of Jimmy Butler in the hope that Giannis is available?”

According to Mannix, trade talks between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Heat have been dormant for some time, and the Toronto Raptors’ interest in Lillard could ramp up the possibility of a trade materializing:

“Where does [a Lillard trade] get Toronto? Does a Lillard-Siakam-Barnes trio put the Raptors in the mix in the Eastern Conference? If Barnes takes another step after a sluggish second season, maybe. But it’s iffy, and it doesn’t even take into account Lillard’s interest in being there. What this could do is motivate Miami."

Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name being thrown around in the first place?

Antetokounmpo's declaration of his uncertain future with the Bucks has piqued the interest of rival teams in Milwaukee, who are now eager to acquire him.

The two-time MVP and one-time Finals MVP said that he has no intentions of entering into a contract extension as soon as he becomes eligible for one. He said he won't commit to the Bucks until he's confident that the organization remains committed to pursuing a championship.

“You've got to see the dynamics,” Antetokounmpo said. “How the coach is going to be, how we're going to be together. At the end of the day, I feel like all my teammates know, and the organization knows that I want to win a championship. As long as we're on the same page with that, and you show me, and we go together to win a championship, I'm all for it.”

Antetokounmpo is set to begin the third year of his lucrative five-year, $228 million supermax contract in the upcoming 2023-24 season. His contract features a player option following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

He expressed his priority to win more championships rather than emphasize his loyalty by staying with a losing team.

“Winning a championship comes first,” Giannis said. “I don't want to be 20 years on the same team and don't win another championship.”