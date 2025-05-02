Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: $3,850,000,000 franchise touted to make run at 2x MVP

For the past few days, fans have been wondering if they have seen Giannis Antetokounmpo's last game in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform. The Greek Freak has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time now, and the Bucks' first-round playoff exit has drawn even more attention to speculations that he'll be leaving Milwaukee.

According to one prevalent rumor, one Western Conference team with a well-decorated past is expected to make a run at the two-time MVP. Citing the insights of former NBA executive John Hollinger, writer Dusty Garza tweeted about this rumor on Thursday:

"The Bucks could explore trading Giannis after their 1st-round exit. The Spurs are one of 4 teams he [Hollinger] thinks could make a serious offer — 'centered around Stephon Castle, multiple lotto picks,'" Garza posted on X.

A transaction between San Antonio — a $3.85 billion franchise, according to Forbes — and Milwaukee makes sense in terms of the assets that both teams need.

On the one hand, the Spurs would end up with a monstrously athletic tandem of Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama, who could end up as a fearsome mentor-protege duo. On the other hand, the Bucks could get a much-needed supply of draft capital provided by the Spurs, along with young stars like Stephon Castle (who just won the 2025 Rookie of the Year Award).

While there's a strong likelihood that at least one more team will have to get involved to make this deal happen, the scenario of Antetokounmpo landing with the Spurs is a solid possibility.

NBA insider: Giannis Antetokounmpo scheduled for "a meeting with the Bucks"

Even as the NBA playoffs rage on, things are in motion for Antetokounmpo to map out his foreseeable future.

Appearing Thursday on "The Pat McAfee Show," NBA insider Shams Charania gave an update on Antetokounmpo's plans:

"Giannis is gonna talk to his representation and there's gonna be a meeting with the Bucks," Charania said. "Their options are very, very limited to make this team better."

Charania cited the Bucks' lack of cap space and their limited number of "players that they can trade with value" as realities that Antetokounmpo and the team will have to take into consideration.

