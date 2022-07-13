NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors unwilling to package young talent in trade for former MVP

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype gave an update on the Golden State Warriors' position in the race for Kevin Durant, writing:

“The Warriors have several young assets on paper, including Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody, but Golden State would be reluctant to give up all these assets in a Durant trade proposal, HoopsHype has learned." (via) HoopsHype

The Warriors are in a rare position where they have enough to contend for a title while not having to contemplate the future.

The Golden State Warriors aren't a good match, so which teams should look to trade for Kevin Durant?

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes seems to have lost their potency since the beginning of free agency, with teams falling out of contention due to lack of resources.

The issue with trading for Durant is similar to what many have discussed before. Durant is potentially a top 10 all-time player, but at 34 years old (in September), he will continue to regress with time.

Ever since tearing up his right Achilles tendon (and missing all of 2019-20), Durant has been injury-prone. He missed almost two months of games this season. He played in 55 of 82 regular-season games, averaging 29.9 points per game on 51.8-38.3-91 shooting splits.

Another issue with trading for Durant is his recent moves in the NBA. Recent history dictates that Durant won't hesitate to ask out should he feel uncomfortable, or should he deem the situation unfavorable.

So, which team has a chance to bag Durant this offseason?

To begin with, the Miami Heat.

The Heat boast some trade-worthy draft capital as well as players to dispose of, but the Nets would ask for Jimmy Butler in return. That's something the Miami brass might be unwilling to do. Bam Adebayo cannot be traded to the Nets because CBA rules require that a team not have two designated rookies acquired through trade. (Ben Simmons would have to be traded.)

𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters



(via “There has been no discussions between Bam Adebayo and the Heat about a Kevin Durant trade; the sense is that Miami prefers not to deal him.”(via @flasportsbuzz “There has been no discussions between Bam Adebayo and the Heat about a Kevin Durant trade; the sense is that Miami prefers not to deal him.” (via @flasportsbuzz)

The Phoenix Suns were the favorites two weeks ago, but those conversations seem to have led nowhere. Several packages that sent Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Mikal Bridges and former No.1 pick Deandre Ayton to the Nets have been introduced, but nothing has materialized yet.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ



on the Phoenix Suns being the top destination for Kevin Durant. "His goal is to play with Devin Booker." @CoachAvery6 on the Phoenix Suns being the top destination for Kevin Durant. "His goal is to play with Devin Booker." @CoachAvery6 on the Phoenix Suns being the top destination for Kevin Durant. https://t.co/Aul0eCebIJ

The Golden State Warriors have recently emerged as a potential home, but as mentioned before, it makes little to no sense for them to trade for Durant.

