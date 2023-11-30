Golden State Warriors open to extending impending free agent Chris Paul: report

The Golden State Warriors made a somewhat surprising trade in the offseason when they acquired Chris Paul for Jordan Poole. Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said that they expect “JP” to be part of the team for at least four more years.

Three days later, he was sent to Washington for the veteran point guard. “CP3” was dealt to the Wizards for Bradley Beal. There were a ton of questions regarding Paul’s fit with the Dubs.

He never played off the bench throughout his career and would be competing for playmaking duties with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Additionally, the Warriors just got older with the trade, and Paul has been injury-prone over the past years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Scotto reported about what Paul’s future could look in San Francisco:

“Golden State has been pleased with Paul’s production and fit with the team and is open to keeping him beyond this season for the right price.”

Expand Tweet

Chris Paul proved that all those questions were nothing more than apprehensions. He has become an integral part of Steve Kerr’s system whether he comes off the bench or starts. Paul has done everything the Warriors have asked of him.

The 12x All-Star’s $30.8 million contract was only partially guaranteed when he was still with the Phoenix Suns. It became fully guaranteed as part of the trade agreement that sent him to the Washington Wizards. Next season, he has a non-guaranteed $30 million deal, but it will become fully guaranteed on Jun. 28.

Per the report, the “right price” will dictate if he remains with the Golden State Warriors next season.

The Golden State Warriors could still end up trading Chris Paul

Chris Paul’s contract makes him a valuable trade asset. If the Golden State Warriors see a way to improve the lineup, “CP3” and others could be dealt to another team.

The six-time steals champ is dealing with a nerve injury. If he continues to suffer from injuries, the Warriors may be forced to look for another alternative.

Expand Tweet

Like Paul, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will also be valuable trade assets. Both are still in their rookie contracts and will not be restricted free agents until after the 2024-25 season.

Considering the Warriors’ staggering payroll, they may keep Kuminga and Moody instead of Paul if a trade that moves their championship needle is available. Chris Paul understands the business in the NBA.

He has been in the league for 19 seasons. For most of his career, he has been a superstar. Given his age and injury history, he knows that anything is possible.