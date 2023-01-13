The Golden State Warriors are rumored to be looking to add size and shooting ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. The latest rumors suggest taking a look at Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors and Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports first reported that the Warriors could be active in the trade market. Poole explained that the defending champs are not exploring any moves at the moment but want to add more size and shooting to the roster.

It was also mentioned that Golden State are concerned about Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Curry and Wiggins recently returned from injuries that kept them out for several weeks. Curry was dealing with a shoulder injury, while Wiggins had an adductor strain.

Jack Simone of Heavy Sports pitched a three-team trade involving the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. Simone has the defending champions acquiring Chris Boucher and Payton Pritchard, while the Raptors get James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Justin Jackson.

Meanwhile, the Celtics would receive JaMychal Green and a couple of picks — a first rounder from the Warriors and a second rounder from Toronto. Boucher, a former Warriors, provides size in the middle, and Pritchard adds shooting in the second unit.

The Raptors would get two young prospects from Golden State to start their potential rebuild. Jackson has played for six teams since getting drafted in 2017. Boston already have Malcolm Brogdon as their backup point guard. Adding Green would bolster their frontcourt in case Robert Williams III or Al Horford gets injured.

Golden State Warriors not giving up on James Wiseman

James Wiseman has been a source of disappointment for Golden State Warriors fans this season. Wiseman continues to struggle in his third year in the league, averaging 6.8 points and 3.6 per game. He also spent more than a month in the NBA G League to earn some playing time.

Some members of the fanbase are calling for Wiseman to be traded in exchange for a veteran contributor. However, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle revealed on The Fast Break podcast that the Warriors are not giving up on the former No. 2 pick.

"Based on what I am hearing, I don't envision them making any moves," Holmes said. "I don't think they are ready to give up on James Wiseman yet. They have seen the slow progress he has made, and Bob Myers' two-timeline plan is still alive and well. They are riding this thing out."

Wiseman still has the potential that made him a top prospect three years ago. However, an inconsistent rookie season, and last year's injury might have taken a toll on him. Maybe he just needs more time to develop, but it seems like he's closer to being a bust than being a really good player.

