Golden State Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry and Draymond Green wanted the team to keep Avery Bradley

The Golden State Warriors have decided to keep their 15th and final roster spot open entering the 2021-22 NBA season. The Warriors waived Avery Bradley, Gary Payton II, Jordan Bell and Mychal Mulder last Saturday.

It was expected that the Warriors were going to choose either Bradley or Payton II for the final roster spot. Both players offered the same skills in shooting and defense, but Bradley stood out because of his experience.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, veteran Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green wanted the Golden State Warriors to retain Bradley. However, the Warriors' front office decided to keep the final roster spot open for possible midseason acquisitions. This is what Thompson II wrote in this regard:

"In releasing Avery Bradley, the Warriors had to thwart the wishes of their best players, according to team sources. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were among a group of strong advocates for keeping Bradley."

The Golden State Warriors signed Avery Bradley this offseason to be part of their training camp.

Bradley played in the preseason, but he didn't stand out. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old guard is one of the best defenders of the past decade, and his experience would have been valuable to the Warriors in the regular season.

LA Lakers sign Avery Bradley three days after Golden State Warriors' release

Avery Bradley is in his second stint with the LA Lakers.

Three days after the Golden State Warriors released Avery Bradley, the LA Lakers signed him on a non-guaranteed deal. Bradley made the Lakers' 15-man roster, and is expected to provide depth, while Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker are out with injuries.

If the Lakers do not release Bradley by January 7, 2022, his deal will become fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. If the Lakers do release him and he plays well, the Golden State Warriors could sign him again, as they have an open roster spot.

In addition to the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers, Avery Bradley also played for the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat. Bradley won the NBA championship with the LA Lakers in 2020.

