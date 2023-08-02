"He was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1" - Celtics insider reveals top prospect Cooper Flagg destroyed Bradley Beal during Jayson Tatum's camp

Cooper Flagg may be the next big rising star. He has already become a social media sensation. The high school prospect is currently ranked second in his class on ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

He is in the class of 2025 but seems to already be making a splash. Former Boston Celtic and NBA analyst Brian Scalabrine says Flagg is already beating NBA players.

“I heard a rumor that my boy Cooper Flagg was at Jayson Tatum’s camp and he was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1, and Brad Beal got mad at him,” Sacalabrine said.

Beal did not take too lightly to the young buck giving the NBA veteran buckets. The trash talk and competition apparently heated up quickly.

“Beal started cussing him out. This dude is a major trash-talker,” Scalabrine said. “So I guess the rumor is that Brad Beal and him were squaring off 1-on-1 and Brad Beal was taking it lightly. It’s a high school kid. Then Cooper started giving it to him. And I guess the rumor is, Cooper started talking trash and Bradley Beal got mad. Really mad.”

There was no word on how the game ended or who won. Perhaps Beal went full NBA mood and shut the young kid up. Beal is an All-Star after all.

He was also a five-star prospect like Flagg when he came out of high school. He played one season at the University of Florida before becoming the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

There was also no word on if Flagg also played against Jayson Tatum or any other NBA talent at the camp. Either way, the kid clearly has confidence and is on a path to future stardom in basketball.

Where will Cooper Flagg play college basketball?

Cooper Flagg is a five-star rated prospect out of Maine. He still has two years before being draft eligible. He is currently playing at the prestigious Montverde Academy, which is one of the best basketball programs in the United States.

He is already 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds. He is a small forward but has plenty of handles and scoring ability.

He has a ton of Division I offers already. He will likely be able to handpick where he wants to play if he chooses the college route. Some of the schools with offer for Flagg include Duke, Georgia, Kansas, Iowa, UCLA, UConn and Michigan.

