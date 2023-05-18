"He can come back home if he stops Joker" - Gilbert Arenas issues hilarious message to Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas went on his podcast No Chill with Gilbert Arenas to offer a hilarious message to LA Lakers center Tristan Thompson. While breaking down Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, Arenas joked about a way to motivate Thompson to help out the Lakers.

“Hey (Khloe) Kardashian, let him know he can come back home if he stops the Joker,” said Arenas.

The Joker is Denver’s do-it-all center Nikola Jokic aka the Joker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arenas is of course referring to Khloe Kardashian, of the famous Kardashian family. Kardashian and Thompson have a long tumultuous relationship that has been documented in tabloids and on their reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The two share two children together. Their first daughter True was born in 2018. The couple split in 2019 when it was reported that Thompson cheated on Kardashian, including during the time of her pregnancy.

The two got back together during the pandemic and split again in 2021. Thompson was also reported to have fathered a child with another woman during his second stint with Kardashian.

In 2022, it was confirmed that Kardashian had her second child via surrogacy. Thompson was confirmed as the father. The two are still separated, although they still see each other and Thompson interacts with the family.

The newest season of the Kardashian reality show brought up new rumors of the pair potentially reconciling, thus sparking Arenas’ timely joke.

Can Tristan Thompson help the Lakers defense?

Tristan Thompson was signed by the Lakers as a free agent before the playoffs began. He has barely played during the postseason run and saw no court time in Game 1 against Denver.

Arenas says that should change and the big man can be used to slow down Jokic:

“We got Tristan Thompson. That was what we (the Lakers) got him for. What are you talking about? That is what TT is here for. He is here for the Joker."

According to Arenas, Thompson’s size can be used to disrupt Jokic’s flow on offense:

“He has a strong body that will keep Jokic from the rim. We (LA) just need him to rough and tough with Jokic. That is why he is on the team."

It is unlikely Tristan Thompson will see any time off the bench in Game 2. The Lakers will likely continue using Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura as their main bigs to defend Jokic. Game 2 is Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes