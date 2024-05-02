Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler demands big bucks for contract extension with Miami

Jimmy Butler is reportedly ready to get paid again by the Miami Heat. Since making his way to South Beach from Philadelphia in 2019, the veteran forward has become the heart and soul of the Heat, leading them to two NBA Finals appearances, including last year's.

Butler seems to be ready to extend his stay in Florida. According to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, the forward is asking for a two-year, $113 million extension.

Butler wants to run it back and see if the Heat can bounce back after a tumultuous 2023-24 NBA season. He dealt with injuries that kept him sidelined during key moments, with Miami getting sent home by the Celtics in the first round of this year's playoffs.

Jimmy Butler's age will play a key role in a potential contract extension

Jimmy Butler, who is set to become 35 in September, is on a three-year, $146 million deal with the Heat. He has a guaranteed salary of $48.8 million for next season and a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

With the proposed extension, he would get $54.3 million in 2025-26 and $58.6 million the following season. With the over-38 rule, Butler isn't able to get a contract that extends for the next three seasons, which includes one season left on his current deal.

It'd be hard to see another player getting that type of contract again soon. Butler is a great player, but he's not in the same tier as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry or LeBron James.

Although the Heat went 46-26, with two more wins than last season, they succumbed to the overpowering Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, with Butler unable to play in any of the five games. If this season proved something, it's that he's starting to slow down. He played 60 games this season and hasn't played more than 65 since 2016-17.

The Heat can still keep him and try to compete, but the former Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers player is perhaps asking too much from his team.

They have several questions to answer this offseason, and Jimmy Butler's future appears to be a prominent one.