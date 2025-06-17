Houston Rockets take first stab at Kevin Durant sweepstakes, Phoenix considered to be 'underwhelmed'

Kevin Durant is expected to get traded this offseason, with the Houston Rockets one of the teams interested in the Phoenix Suns superstar. However, the Suns reportedly felt underwhelmed by the Rockets' initial offer amid interest from other teams, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat.

According to Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Suns are prioritizing getting the best offer out of Durant. They won't trade him to his preferred destinations of Houston, San Antonio and Miami if the offers are not aligned with what they want.

Citing sources, the Rockets and Suns have reportedly discussed a potential trade, but Phoenix felt underwhelmed by the offer and the perceived value of a 37-year-old Durant. The Spurs are also "conservative" in their approach, while the Timberwolves won't push the trade if KD doesn't want to play there.

Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski also reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves were in serious discussions with the Phoenix Suns at the trade deadline regarding Kevin Durant. However, things didn't progress as the Timberwolves found their stride and went to a second straight Western Conference final.

They came up short against the OKC Thunder, losing in five games. As for the Houston Rockets, they finished as the second seed only to lose to the Golden State Warriors in seven games. They have a deep roster of young talent, plus picks to acquire KD and keep their best players.

The same can be said for the San Antonio Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox at the helm. They still have a bunch of young players and valuable draft picks to trade, though they seem uninterested in parting ways with a ton for a 37-year-old former MVP.

NBA analyst explains why Kevin Durant needs to go to Miami

NBA analyst explains why Kevin Durant needs to go to Miami. (Photo: IMAGN)

In addition to the sunny weather and having no state income tax, Miami is an attractive destination for many athletes. Fox Sports' Ric Bucher believes that Kevin Durant should request a trade to the Heat.

"It has to be the Miami Heat because the culture and the leadership are already set," Bucher said. "Guys go to the Miami Heat to rehab their reputations and their images. You have all of the pieces in Miami that most closely resembles what he walked into with Golden State. ... You had a great coach, you had a reputation for winning championships."

Despite what Durant wants to happen, the Suns are in control and want the best for the future of the franchise.

