Houston Rockets trade rumors: NBA insiders believe franchise might revisit Devin Booker amid Kevin Durant buzz

The Houston Rockets have emerged as a serious Western Conference contender, led by a core of rising stars alongside tough, experienced veterans. However, they may make a move this deadline, as reports indicate they are keeping tabs on the struggling Phoenix Suns with the potential to add another star to their roster.

With Thursday’s trade deadline approaching, speculation surrounding a Kevin Durant trade has intensified. However, according to The Athletic, Houston is also keeping a close eye on Devin Booker, who recently became the Suns’ all-time leading scorer and has been on their radar for some time.

Reporters Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater cited sources stating that the Rockets are expected to revisit trade talks for Booker while also potentially pursuing Durant.

“League sources say the Houston Rockets, whose longtime interest in the Suns’ Devin Booker is likely to be revisited before the deadline, are known to be contemplating a pursuit of Durant as well,” the trio reported.

“While the Rockets … have not been interested in pursuing older stars like James Harden and Durant in the recent past, the impressive speed of their rebuild may have changed the internal equation on that front.”

With starting power forward Jabari Smith Jr. sidelined, rookie Amen Thompson has stepped up in his place. If the Rockets make a move for Durant or Booker, a deal could involve Fred VanVleet’s contract, along with young players and multiple draft picks.

Fred VanVleet discusses Houston Rockets’ trade deadline approach

Despite sitting third in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, multiple insiders suggest the Rockets are confident in their current roster and may choose to stand pat at the deadline, waiting to see how their group performs in the playoffs before making a major move.

With VanVleet’s contract being the most tradeable for a star, he addressed the ongoing rumors last month.

“(The deadline) comes and goes and whatever decisions management and ownership makes, you know, they make. That's just been my philosophy since I've been in the NBA,” he said (per Houston Chronicle).

“But yes, being in the position that we're in, I think it can calm the nerves a little bit for young guys maybe, but me personally I never really cared about the trade deadline. It is what it is and there's nothing you can control, so it's really no point in worrying about it.”

VanVleet has a team option on his contract for next season.

