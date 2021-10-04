“I think the sleeper team in this whole situation is the Indiana Pacers” – Brian Windhorst on Ben Simmons trade saga

The Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers’ 'guess-who-is-the-best-trading-partner' game continues. There are currently several teams who are seriously considering a trade for the embattled All-Star guard. Simmons and Philly President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey are digging into their respective positions, which leaves things at an indefinite standstill.

In an episode of The Jump on ESPN, Brian Windhorst asserted that the Indiana Pacers are in a good spot to make a trade for Simmons. Here's what he said:

“I think the sleeper team in this whole situation is the Indiana Pacers. First off, I know they don’t have an All-NBA player to trade. I realize that. But they have a bunch of really good players. And as Bobby (Marks) illustrated on that list they control all of their picks. That is not like the Portland Trail Blazers.”

The ESPN sportswriter also added that the Indiana Pacers are still a middle-of-the-pack team in the loaded East. Making a trade for the talented Ben Simmons could transform them into a really good unit to challenge the best teams in the conference.

Windhorst finished his analysis of the potential 76ers-Pacers deal with this conclusion:

“I think they are sitting there waiting for the 76ers to come to terms with; to make the best deal they can because I think they can put forth an offer that few teams can rival.”

Sixers Wire @SixersWire The Indiana Pacers are the sleeper team to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/01/rep… The Indiana Pacers are the sleeper team to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/01/rep…

The Philadelphia front office is adamant in their stance that to pry Simmons away, it has to have a top-tier player and high draft picks in return. So far, Daryl Morey has not found the slam dunk trade that would help the 76ers retain its status as a legitimate title contender this year and for years to come as long as Joel Embiid is healthy.

How does Ben Simmons fit with the Indiana Pacers?

Ben Simmons in the teeth of the Indiana Pacers defense.

The question will depend on who the Pacers trade to acquire Ben Simmons. Indiana can swap two of these players with draft picks to get Simmons: Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Caris LeVert, TJ Warren and Jeremy Lamb.

Simmons’ confidence could be at an all-time low with all the drama and past playoff failures, but he remains one of the best young talents in the game. He is a versatile player who can adapt his game to the lineup he will be working with.

New head coach Rick Carlisle is one of the best at making adjustments. He could make Indiana the best fit for Simmons.

TJ @tjh3212 Bleacher Report @BleacherReport 76ers reportedly rejected a trade of Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon and first-rounder for Ben Simmons, per @JDumasReports 76ers reportedly rejected a trade of Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon and first-rounder for Ben Simmons, per @JDumasReports https://t.co/TcUMr9fGjv I love that the Pacers are being aggressive this offseason, but, like, I don’t know how Simmons would fit here with Turner and Sabonis twitter.com/BleacherReport… I love that the Pacers are being aggressive this offseason, but, like, I don’t know how Simmons would fit here with Turner and Sabonis twitter.com/BleacherReport…

If the trade happens, the Indiana Pacers and the rest of the NBA will have the entire 2021-22 season to see just how Ben Simmons fits in with his new team.

