“I think they’d be open to it on their own terms”- NBA Insider Chris Fedor on the possibility of another reunion between LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be interested in another reunion with superstar LeBron James but only under specific terms. According to Cavaliers Insider Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers aren’t as desperate for James’ services this time. Fedor shared his thoughts on the possible reunion during a recent episode of The HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto.

“I think they’d be open to it on their own terms, under the right terms. Terms that are very different from the ones he came back to in 2014. When you acquire LeBron, there are a lot of things that go with that," Fedor said.

“He wants power. He wants to help make decisions over the roster and people that are hired within the organization. He wants to be at the center of everything and have a team built around his strengths and things along those lines.”

“The Cavaliers would not sign up for that kind of situation. They feel good about what they have here, especially with the addition of Donovan Mitchell. Back in 2014, they needed a savior and needed LeBron to come back and take them to a different level.”

The Cavaliers' interest in a reunion with LeBron James makes sense because he is the best player in franchise history. He also led them to their only NBA title back in 2016. James is also from the Cleveland area.

However, the situation differs from 2014, when James reunited with Cleveland for the first time. In the 2013-2014 season without James, Cleveland went just 33-49. Kyrie Irving was their only young star at the time.

The team had also recently used their 2013 first overall pick on notorious draft bust Anthony Bennett. Simply put, the 2014 Cavaliers roster desperately needed a savior.

The current Cavaliers roster is in much better shape. Cleveland surprised everyone by winning 44 games and coming close to making the playoffs last season. They had multiple first-time All-Stars in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, as well as one of the top rookies in defensive stud Evan Mobley.

Overall, the Cavaliers appear to have one of the brightest futures in the entire league. They decided to go all-in with their recent blockbuster trade for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

A starting lineup of Garland, Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen should be able to compete with any team in the league. Adding LeBron James to the mix would be a bonus.

How good can a Donovan Mitchell-led Cleveland Cavaliers team be in 2023?

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Three

With the addition of Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland looks poised to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. After going 44-38 and finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference without Mitchell, Cleveland could get closer to 50 wins or more in 2023.

Mitchell may not be considered a superstar, but he has already proven that he can be a top scorer on a competitive team. He helped lead the Utah Jazz to a league-best 52-20 record in 2021. Mitchell has also proven to be an elite playoff scorer with a career playoff scoring average of 28.3 points per game.

His fit in the backcourt next to Darius Garland may be a bit questionable due to them both being smaller guards. However, it’s hard to imagine a better frontcourt match for Mitchell than the defensive duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland will face tough competition in the East this season. The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers are all in the hunt. The Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are all playoff teams looking to improve upon last season's success. But it wouldn't be a surprise if the Cavs snag a top-four seed next season.

Edited by Chad Marriott