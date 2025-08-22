Is Klay Thompson really dealing with food poisoning after trying Megan Thee Stallion’s special recipe? Viral rumor debunked

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have quickly become the NBA’s newest power couple, turning heads all summer with their off-court moments. But their latest one had many buzzing for a different reason, as Thompson reportedly ended up with food poisoning after trying one of Megan’s homemade recipes.The story initially appeared in the Sporting News and was later shared by an NBA parody account, The NBA Centel. According to their reports, Thompson was reportedly suffering from food poisoning after trying Megan Thee Stallion's signature dish, which included spaghetti, fried catfish and Hawaiian rolls.NBA Centel cited their source as TMZ Sports, but the website never reported this news. True to their identity, the parody account took the opportunity to make fun of the couple.NBACentel @TheNBACentelLINKREPORT: Klay Thompson is reportedly dealing with food poisoning. (Via @TMZ_Sports)One fan responded to the post, suggesting the account was mocking everyone with the content.&quot;Y’all haven’t figured out by now that this is a parody account? Everyone hating on Klay’s relationship is miserable 😭😭😭,&quot; she wrote.ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixLINK@TheNBACentel @TMZ_Sports Y’all haven’t figured out by now that this is a parody account? Everyone hating on Klay’s relationship is miserable 😭😭😭The account’s tweet mocked Megan Thee Stallion’s recent Instagram post, where she's shown cooking a special recipe for Klay Thompson. She noted that he has been asking for it often since she first made it earlier this month. The clip ends with Thompson trying the dish and sharing his review.&quot;It is the best thing I've ever tasted. It is my favorite meal: catfish, spaghetti and Hawaiian rolls. This goes down,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough many believed NBA Centel’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the report had no substance and was nothing more than a rumor that still captured widespread attention.Megan Thee Stallion reveals her honest feelings about Klay ThompsonMegan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson went public with their relationship in July. After weeks of speculation, the couple appeared together at the Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City, where Stallion shared her candid thoughts on Thompson.&quot;I have never dated somebody so kind…This is my first relationship where l've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. … I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me,&quot; she said.Stallion Hub @stallion_hubLINKMegan Thee Stallion to PageSix about Klay Thompson: &quot;I have never dated somebody so kind…This is my first relationship where l've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy…I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feelsSince going public, the couple has been spotted together on several occasions, sharing moments of golfing, fishing and riding on Thompson’s boat.