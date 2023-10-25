James Harden denied travel with 76ers amid return to team as trade rumors heat up: Reports

James Harden has reportedly returned to Philadelphia. He went AWOL for 10 days before deciding to join the team ahead of their 2023-24 NBA season opener. According to insider Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, Harden was tending to his mother in Houston, who has been severely ill.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported about Harden's latest activity. He also wrote that the team isn't letting the nine-time All-Star travel with them. Harden's return comes at a time when he's still at a crossroads with the Sixers' management. He reportedly wants a trade to the LA Clippers.

Harden called GM Daryl Morey a 'liar' after opting into his player option worth $36.5 million. Upon league investigation, Harden said he was promised a trade after opting into his player option this season. Despite rumors that he didn't intend to report for training camp after missing media day, Harden joined the team and practiced with them for a couple of days.

James Harden also revealed during a training camp interview that he had lost trust in Morey. He cited 'betrayal' in marriage to describe the situation. Harden also said he wanted to retire as a Sixer, but that wasn't something the team was considering.

James Harden trade could be on the horizon

Another blockbuster trade could be coming to fruition if the latest reports on the James Harden saga are anything to go by. The Philadelphia 76ers seem to have had enough of his public outrage and recent absences, which could've forced their hand in stopping him from traveling with the team.

In all likelihood, this could also potentially mean that they are progressing towards moving their star point guard. The LA Clippers' interest is well-known. According to numerous reports, the Clippers believe they are the only team pursuing Harden, so they hold leverage over acquiring him at an affordable price.

Their initial offer, according to Sixers' beat writer Keith Pompey, has been one first-round pick, one pick swap and expiring contracts. However, the Sixers have asked for another first-round pick and Terance Mann in the deal. The Clippers recently named him as a starter this season. They were not willing to include him, and that's not likely to change.

James Harden remains a Sixer for now, but it'll be interesting to see the developments regarding his potential trade over the next 24 hours as Philly braces for their season opener. Harden remains unlikely to play as he will require a lot of time to ramp up even if the team welcomes him back.