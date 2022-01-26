"James Harden to Philadelphia? It could happen" – Chris Broussard on the ideal conditions for a Ben Simmons trade, suggests another 6-time All-Star as replacement

James Harden's future in Brooklyn isn't set in stone, and the six-time All-Star is now being linked to the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade involving Ben Simmons.

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard suggested on his show, "First Things First," that Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey should wait until the summer to trade Simmons because several All-Stars could be available.

Broussard suggested that the Sixers should not trade Simmons just to get rid of a problem. They shouldn't compromise on the player they can get in return, because if they wait until the offseason, they can get their hands on players like James Harden, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal.

Broussard noted that Kyrie Irving may remain a part-time player until next season because the New York City law may never change.

"I'm beginning to think James Harden to Philadelphia. It could happen," Broussard said. "When he didn't sign that contract extension earlier in the year and he said, 'I'm just leaving my options open.' ... Say it doesn't end well this year for Brooklyn. If I'm James Harden, I gotta look at it and say, 'KD got hurt again. Kyrie is still not vaccinated.' ...

"I'm looking at Joel Embiid, who is just playing awesome, (and saying), 'Let's go there.' We know he's got a good relationship with Daryl Morey and they would be monsters."

The Simmons saga in Philly has gone on long enough. He hasn't played a single game this season while also refusing to engage with the team at practice. He has made his position clear and is willing to wait as long as it takes to find a trade partner.

The Philadelphia 76ers are now aware this situation cannot get better, so waiting until they find the right trade package is the only route. The team is already playing games without Simmons, so if they have a shot at grabbing Lillard, Harden or Beal, they should seize that opportunity in the upcoming offseason.

James Harden has expressed displeasure with Kyrie Irving

James Harden and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

The recent flurry of James Harden trade rumors was triggered after a statement by Harden himself, expressing frustration with Irving's part-time status. He also said he hasn't enjoyed staying in the city of Brooklyn as compared to his time in Houston. As reported by Bleacher Report's Jake L. Fischer,

"According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate. Outside of the change in climate, the chasm between state taxes in New York versus Texas is quite obvious as well."

Harden might realize that playing with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia might be a better opportunity to get a ring. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are "all the way" in on grabbing "The Beard," and team co-owner Michael Rubin might use his personal connection with Harden's friend, Lil Baby, to convince him.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently third in the East and are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They won't have the services of Kevin Durant for another few weeks, and Kyrie Irving remains available only for half the games.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers don't look like title contenders right now, and they too might suffer an early exit. So keep an eye out for anything related to Harden and Simmons, because a huge trade might be brewing behind the scenes.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

