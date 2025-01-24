Jimmy Butler Rumors: $36,725,670 Ja Morant's Grizzlies emerge as suitor in sweepstakes

Jimmy Butler has been at the center of trade talks this season, setting himself up to be the biggest name that is expected to be moved before the February 6 trade deadline. The teams that are potential landing spots for Butler have become clear, most notably the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. However, a new team is starting to enter the Butler sweepstakes; the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Brian Windhorst, an NBA Insider for ESPN, the Grizzlies have been talking to teams about trading for expiring contracts to improve the team ahead of the postseason. The Grizzlies have the majority of their money committed to the top end of their roster, including $36,725,670 this year for Ja Morant according to Spotrac, making them a team looking to take on expiring deals.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Grizzlies, who are currently battling at the top of the Western Conference, have been looking for a star to add to their roster to play alongside Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. However, the team is also facing a potentially rocky financial future, particularly with Jackson Jr.'s contract extension. Jimmy Butler provides the best of both worlds, but only if he declines his $52 million player option.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The drama surrounding Butler has been well documented since he first expressed interest in moving on from the Miami Heat after their game against the Indiana Pacers on January 3. The saga includes two separate suspensions from the team for being late to team flights and conversations with Pat Riley about his desire to move on from the team he guided to the Finals in 2020 and 2023.

How would Jimmy Butler fit with the Memphis Grizzlies?

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 25 games this season, but is capable of much more when he is comfortable and committed to winning. He slots in perfectly into the Memphis Grizzlies' starting lineup at small forward, joining Morant, Jackson, Desmond Bane and Zach Edey.

Butler's true value comes in the form of his leadership and defensive prowess, two things that Memphis could use a boost in. Adding him to the roster would almost assuredly improve the team's 21st-ranked defense, as well as allowing Morant to focus more on his play instead of having the added pressure associated with being the vocal leader of the team too.

Jimmy Butler would help the Grizzlies in the short term, but the decision hinges on two things; if Memphis can offer the Miami Heat an attractive enough package to move on from him and whether or not Butler will opt in to his $52 million player option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.