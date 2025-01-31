  • home icon
Jimmy Butler trade buzz: Pat Riley and Heat 'fear' one possibility that led to lowered asking price for 6x All-Star

By Ethen Hutton
Modified Jan 31, 2025 08:15 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

It is all but certain Jimmy Butler will find his way out of Miami at this juncture, as his relationship with the Miami Heat front office appears damaged beyond repair. Butler will likely have his wish for a trade granted ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, but the Heat may not get their ideal haul in return.

Earlier this month, reports broke that Miami intended to retain Butler due to numerous low-ball offers in return for the six-time All-Star, looking to hold out for a better return. As the offers persisted, the quality of the return didn't improve, causing some anxiety for the Heat front office, as reported on Thursday afternoon.

"The Heat have lowered their asking price for Butler because they're tired of his act and they'd like to get something in return instead of letting him walk in free agency for nothing. There's a fear in Miami that the Nets could absorb salaries this offseason to free cap space for a team, such as the Rockets, to outright sign Butler."

Heat hand Jimmy Butler third suspension since requesting trade

Jimmy Butler officially requested a trade on Jan. 2, telling reporters he "probably" couldn't get his joy back from playing basketball in Miami. Shortly after that interview, Butler was suspended by the Heat for the first time.

Miami suspended Butler for seven games on Jan. 3, for "conduct detrimental to the team" just one day after his interview, marking the first suspension from the front office during this debacle. Last week, Butler was suspended once again, this time for two games, for missing a team flight.

On Monday, Butler was suspended for the third time this month after walking out of practice. The six-time All-Star left practice upon learning the Heat intended to replace him in the starting lineup with Haywood Highsmith. Butler's latest suspension will be an indefinite disciplinary action without pay. This suspension will last at least five games.

The Heat are just 6-9 over their last 15 games since Butler's trade request, attempting to look ahead to their next chapter after Jimmy Butler.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
