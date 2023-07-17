Joel Embiid is back to his trolling ways. He had his fans going and sent the internet ablaze once again with his comments that appear to have been just a joke.

The MVP appeared at the Uninterrupted Film Festival, hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. He spoke with Carter and made a slick comment about chasing a championship.

"I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes,” Embiid said. “I don't know where that's going to be, whether it's Philly or somewhere else. I just want to have a chance to accomplish that.”

Philly fans did not take the comments well. Many thought it was Embiid hinting at a potential trade demand or making a move to another team.

A fan tweeted about the comments and called the somewhere else portion of the quote as “unnecessary.” Embiid tweeted back a comical response, telling the fan to “check his middle name.” Embiid has “Troel” as his middle name on his Twitter header. He is known for trolling and making fun of fans on Twitter before.

Could Embiid actually leave the 76ers?

A departure from Philadelphia would be unlikely for Embiid. His contract has four more years and has $213.2 million left on the deal.

He has never demanded a trade. He was known to have been disappointed when the team let Jimmy Butler go to the Miami Heat. Embiid and Butler enjoyed playing together and are friends.

Maybe he could force a move to Miami if the Sixers struggle next season. If he does demands a trade, it would be surprising as he has been loyal to the team so far.

However, players like Damian Lillard were known to be loyal and he demanded a trade this summer. There have been more surprising player trade demands than Embiid's would be.

The Sixers are also at a turning point as James Harden wants to be traded. If Philadelphia struggles after trading Harden and is not a championship contender next season, Embiid may want to find a new home.

Embiid is also starting a production company. He may want to force his way to Los Angeles to boost his production business, much like LeBron James did.

