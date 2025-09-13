  • home icon
Jonathan Kuminga Free Agency Rumors: NBA insider reveals stumbling block in Warriors' negotiations with promising forward

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 13, 2025 00:06 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Anthony Slater addresses the Warriors' stumbling block with Jonathan Kuminga (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors have not made progress on Jonathan Kuminga's future. At the start of free agency, Kuminga's involvement with the team was one of the biggest topics for the Warriors. Golden State did not offer the young forward a contract extension, which hinted at their interest in moving forward without him.

However, Kuminga has not been traded or let go this summer. The Warriors even offered him a two-year $45 million contract to stay with the team. However, the player has maintained that he is looking for at least $30 million annually.

Teams monitoring the situation since free agency have started paying close attention as well. This was after the Chicago Bulls signed Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100 million contract. After the deal was finalized, many awaited what the Warriors would do with Kuminga's situation.

Anthony Slater of ESPN disclosed the issues the Warriors have encountered during their free agency talks on Friday.

"The big difference between the two situations is (Josh) Giddey signed four years, no team options. He's signing onto the (Chicago) Bulls to be their point guard of the future, that's what the Bulls want," Slater said.
"We know the (Jonathan) Kuminga situation, doesn't have nearly the structure or relationship backbone where the (Golden State) Warriors are trying to get him on this team-friendly deal. And Kuminga's clearly -- he's not Josh Giddey walking into a guaranteed starting job. That is what continues, month after month now.
Another option for the Warriors is to sign Jonathan Kuminga via the qualifying offer. However, Slater revealed that the organization has been trying to steer him away from it.

"To get more, you need Kuminga to either be very good for you or tradeable for you. If he's on the qualifying offer, he's probably gonna be neither. He has a no-trade clause and I'm not sure that's going to be the happiest of situations."
Bulls linked to move for Jonathan Kuminga

Before the start of the offseason, there were a few teams said to be interested in Jonathan Kuminga. However, they are yet to show any movement in acquiring the 22-year-old.

NBA insider Jake Fischer, though, has linked the Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warriors for a potential trade involving Kuminga. Fischer reported that Chicago is "projected to have significant salary cap space next summer," which could lead to a potential trade for the forward.

The belief is that the 2022 champion will accept Golden State's qualifying offer, which will be just for one season. Following that, a deal between the Bulls and Warriors centered around Jonathan Kuminga could be next.

