Jonathan Kuminga takes massive step and puts more pressure on Golden State Warriors amid contract standoff

The biggest headline heading into training camp is the continued contract standoff between the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors are set to have media day on Monday, with training camp scheduled to start the following day. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Kuminga didn't travel to San Francisco over the weekend and will not attend media day. It's a massive step for the 22-year-old forward since he'll have until Wednesday to accept the qualifying offer from the Warriors. Kuminga has derailed the Warriors' plans this offseason, with just nine official players heading into Tuesday's training camp. Once the situation has been settled, free agents like Al Horford, Gary Payton II, De'Anthony Melton and Seth Curry can be signed to contracts. In addition to the qualifying offer, the Golden State Warriors have three other offers for Jonathan Kuminga. The first one is a two-year, $45 million deal, with a team option for the second season. It will give Kuminga an inherent no-trade clause because of the nature of the deal. The second offer is a three-year, $75.2 million contract, with a team option on the final season. This won't have a no-trade clause, which allows Kuminga to become a free agent in 2027. The Warriors also get the cap space they want for that same summer, possibly filled with big-name free agents. And the final offer is a three-year, $54 million contract without a team option. It's lower than what Kuminga and his camp want, while also giving the Warriors extra space for the summer of 2027. Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga trade talks updateIn the same report by Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors are in talks with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings about a potential sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga. However, Charania's sources told him that the current discussions have &quot;no traction&quot; at all, so Kuminga will need to make his decision soon. According to Front Office Sports' Keith Smith, the Warriors will have nine official players for training camp. Players like Al Horford, Gary Payton II and De'Anthony Melton bring the number up to 12, plus Jackson Rowe's two-way deal makes it 13. Will Richard and Alex Toohey, the Warriors' second-round picks this year, are the 14th and 15th players on the roster. It will be interesting to see if Seth Curry joins his brother, Steph Curry, and teams up for the first time. Kuminga isn't the only restricted free agent in Golden State since Taran Armstrong is also one.