“Kardashians ended Larsa so bad”: 'Real Housewives' stars Larsa Pippen & Melissa Gorga NYC rendezvous fuels hilarious theories

Larsa Pippen has been tabloid fodder for a while now and, due to some basketball connections, often ends up on NBA Twitter. The ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and fiance of Marcus Jordan has become the target of basketball fans and trolls.

Pippen was recently trolled after posting a photo alongside members of the Gorga family.

Pippen was dining with the Gorgas in New York, and her fiance, Marcus Jordan, was also in attendance.

Pippen is friends with Melissa Gorga, a member of the show “Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Gorga joined the show in its third season. She is also a TV personality, writer and entrepreneur. Pippen also appeared in "The Real Housewives of Miami," making her a member of the RH Bravo sphere.

The two seem to have maintained their friendship after Pippen appeared on Gorga's podcast "On Display with Melissa Gorga". The two discussed their times being singles and the business side of OnlyFans.

Many fans on X theorized Pippen now hangs out with the not-so-popular Gorgas instead of the Kardashians because she feuded with Kim Kardashian. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Larsa Pippen's relationship with Kardashians

NBA fans trolled Larsa Pippen with remarks about the Kardashians due to their history. Larsa Pippen used to be friends with the famed Armenian socialite crew.

Pippen was once very close friends with Kim Kardashian.

The two kindled their friendship while Kardashian was filming "Kim and Khloe Take on Miami" in 2011. The relationship began to crumble back in 2020. It reportedly started when Pippen was not invited to Khloe Kardashian's birthday party.

Last year, more details emerged about why the friendship fell apart. The breakup may have ended early. According to a story in Hollywood Unlocked, Pippen was last seen with the Kardashians on her 45th birthday in 2019.

Some believed the pair split due to their different COVID precautions. However, Pippen revealed the two sides are no longer close for multiple reasons.

Pippen said Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West was the real reason. She alleged West pushed Kardashian to separate herself from Pippen. Pippen said she felt betrayed by Kardashian, and West kept her from hanging out with the family.

According to US Weekly, the two sides have apologized and moved on. However, it does not seem they have rekindled their once-close friendship after the years-long feud. Kardashian divorced West in November of 2022. Pippen may have been right about West being the main driving force behind their friendship split. Pippen appears to have found new reality TV friend stars like Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives.

