Kevin Durant's top 3 preferred trade destinations revealed as insider drops bombshell report

The NBA is preparing for a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade ahead of the draft and offseason. Durant will be 37 in September and is on an expiring contract, but it's not stopping a bunch of teams from being interested in the two-time NBA champion.

ESPN's Shams Charania has shared Durant's three preferred destinations — the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. The entire league knows that these three franchises have the best chances of landing the former MVP, but at least eight teams are reportedly interested.

The Heat don't have a championship core at the moment, but the weather and no income tax are huge pluses. The Spurs and Rockets are two of the most exciting young teams in need of a veteran star to take them over the hump.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Durant is on an expiring $54.7 million deal for 2025-26, and the Suns have made clear to six-to-eight seriously interested teams that they will make the best deal for the franchise – even outside of his preferred list of Miami, San Antonio and Houston," Charania tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant has spent the past two and a half seasons with the Phoenix Suns. He's on an expiring contract, but he'll be eligible to sign a two-year extension worth up to $122 million if traded before July 6. If he waits for six months after his trade, KD's extension could reach $124 million.

Despite his age, Durant remains one of the best players in the NBA. He has been hampered by injuries since 2019, but most of them were freak accidents. He's stellar as long as he's on the court, though his time in Phoenix has been disappointing due to the team's overall results.

The Suns made the playoffs after his acquisition in 2023 but fell to the Denver Nuggets in the second round. They were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves last year before missing the postseason this year.

Charles Barkley offers advice to Phoenix Suns amid Kevin Durant trade saga

Charles Barkley offers advice to Phoenix Suns amid Kevin Durant trade saga. (Photo: IMAGN)

Former NBA MVP and Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley offered some advice to the franchise amid the Kevin Durant trade saga. Barkley, who has had beef with Durant in the past, wanted the Suns to get the best package available and not worry about KD's feelings.

"You make the best deal for him, "Barkley said. "Don't worry about his feelings and make the best deal for yourself. Some people are going to take a chance on him, and some people are not because he only has one year left, and he’s 36."

Expand Tweet

Among his three preferred destinations, the Spurs and Rockets are filled with young pieces to satisfy the Suns' need.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.