Kevin Durant Trade News: NBA superstar’s podcast buddy "confirms" blockbuster deal before announcement

People are waiting for the update regarding the trade with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. There have been trade talks about Durant and where he would play next. Fortunately for those waiting, his podcast co-host had an update on the two-time champion's future.

On X, Eddie Gonzalez answered questions regarding his friend. One of the questions he answered was about the state of KD's trade. A Suns fan page asked Gonzalez if the Durant trade was a done deal.

The media personality entertained the question, but his answer was a bit of a troll towards the fans.

"Yeah," Gonzalez answered if the Durant trade is done. "They just waiting til Shams announces on Pat Mcafee."

There has been no formal confirmation that a trade agreement has been finalized. Notably, prominent NBA insider Shams Charania hasn't reported on a deal.

Gonzalez went back to his comments about Charania breaking the news on X. He pointed out that it wasn't true.

"Bro they literally can just not say anything lmaooo," he posted. "Who the f**k really thought was serious about Shams announcing the trade on McAfee? Wtf"

The latest update about the trade talk about the 15-time All-Star is that the Suns have no leverage in a potential trade. Duane Rankin reported on Tuesday that Phoenix might have to lower its asking price for the 6-foot-11 forward.

"The Suns have “no leverage” in part because of Durant's age and because he wants to start fresh elsewhere, league sources say. The idea of Durant returning to a team that entertained deals for him before the 2025 trade deadline isn’t a pleasant one," Rankin wrote.

Although Kevin Durant is one of the older stars in the league, he is still elite. At 36, he played 62 games for the Suns, averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists.

NBA insider explains why the Knicks lack interest in Kevin Durant

The New York Knicks are one of the teams that Kevin Durant wants to play for. However, the Knicks have not shown any interest in acquiring the veteran All-Star. According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, team governor James Dolan still hasn't moved on from getting rejected by KD in 2019.

At that time, the star forward joined the Brooklyn Nets with Kyrie Irving. Also, KD's comments last year about the New York franchise haven't helped.

Last year, Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman talked about his situation with the Knicks. Kleiman wanted the star forward to join the New York team after his stint with the Golden State Warriors.

However, Kevin Durant said the team wasn't cool at that time, which is why he didn't join the Knicks.

