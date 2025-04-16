Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Rockets emerge as top contender for 2x Finals MVP's next destination

Kevin Durant and the Suns finished the 2024-25 season 11th in the West, facing challenges. Now that the season is over, speculation has risen about the two-time Finals MVP's departure. Rumored destinations include top teams in the conference.
The Houston Rockets emerged as a powerhouse, finishing second with a 52-30 record. Despite their young talent, they were rumored to be seeking a veteran star and that's where Durant comes into the picture.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that KD and the Houston franchise have a "mutual interest." Charania talked about how the outcome of the 2025 Playoffs could affect the team's desire to pursue the former Texas star.
"There is going to be a level of mutual interest, there has been already, with them and Kevin Durant with the [Phoenix] Suns, seeing how they do," Charania said.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"If you lose early [in the playoffs], if you don't win enough to where you want to, could you look at a guy like Kevin Durant this offseason?"
Durant is in the third year of his four-year, $194.2 million contract. The only way to get him to Houston would be through a trade.
On Monday, Charania reported that the Suns are working on a trade for Kevin Durant. After failing to have him on a deal during the middle of the season, Phoenix is still determined to move on from the veteran star.
Charania also revealed that there will be discussions regarding the future of Bradley Beal with the organization.
The Suns reportedly "regret" not getting Kevin Durant involved in the trade talks
As the trade deadline approached, the Suns sought to alter their roster, aiming to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. They were open to a three-team deal involving Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors.
However, it didn't push through since Durant didn't want to reunite with his former team. Additionally, the star player felt the Phoenix organization blindsided him.
Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Suns privately "admit they made a mistake" by not getting him involved in the decision to trade him. This is why they are willing to take a different approach to Kevin Durant's future this summer.
Durant finished his third year with Phoenix, averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists on 52.7 percent shooting.
Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.