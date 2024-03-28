The Dallas Mavericks are on a roll. Their star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are gelling. Their new players, like Daniel Gafford, have found their role. The Mavs have won five in a row and are 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Their recent win streak has brought up some wild theories as to why the team is doing well. Some expect it to be due to their two stars being healthy and playing well together. Dallas is fourth in the league in net rating in the last 10 games.

Others have some wild conspiracies. The NBA social media community is attributing the run to a certain ban in the state of Texas. The release of the Dallas offense may be due to a lack of release, so to speak.

Many took to social media to say the Mavericks are winning because PornHub was banned in Texas. The ultra-popular site for adult content pulled its services from the state after a law was passed in the Lone Star State.

The law forces porn sites to post a user warning saying porn “damages the human brain” and requires age confirmation before entering the site. PornHub refused to add the feature and pulled its services from the internet within the state's lines.

Fans are now cracking jokes, saying the team’s success is due to the ban. The Houston Rockets are also enjoying great success and are on a 10-game winning streak of their own, further adding to the theory. In fact, both teams are 11-0 since PornHub was banned in Texas. Even the lowly San Antonio Spurs have won two in a row.

The comical coincidence sparked many to post jokes online. Check out some of the best below.

“The key to a winning streak is, and always will be, semen retention,” one fan wrote.

Dallas Mavericks move up in the West

The Dallas Mavericks' win streak has moved them up into the top six of the West. That means they would be guaranteed a playoff spot and miss the Play-in Tournament if the season ended today. They vaulted over the Phoenix Suns, who are in seventh place, and have a 0.5 game lead over them.

The Mavs are playing their best basketball at the right time. They can keep climbing in the standings. They are only one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans, who are in fifth, and two games back of the LA Clippers, who are in fourth.

The Mavericks have 10 games remaining in the regular season. It is not an easy stretch as they face eight teams vying for postseason positions. Their only “easy” games come against the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. Six of their last 10 are on the road, so it will not be an easy end to the season.