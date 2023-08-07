Knicks trade rumors: 3 players feared to be traded during the 2023-24 midseason

The New York Knicks trade rumors are heating up as the team that made a huge jump last season is expected to take the momentum even further into the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Knicks overachieved last season as they made it all the way to the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. The trade rumors have been floating around, and one move can help the team solidify their bid for another deep playoff run.

Led by coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks team ended the season with a 47-35 record and earned the 5th seed in the playoffs. They lost to the Miami Heat, who went on to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

However, NBA teams are already aware of what the Knicks can do, and they would need to do more tweaks to make another jump to become a title contender.

Here are a few Knicks that can be traded during the 2023-24 NBA season:

#3 Mitchell Robinson has been in Knicks trade rumors for quite some time already

The New York Knicks tandem with Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson has its ups and downs. But in the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat, Robinson was exposed, and he only averaged 6.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

If there is a position that the Knicks would look to upgrade, that would be the center position. Robinson has a cheap contract and is owed around $42 million for the next three years. The 25-year-old center can still service some teams in the league.

#2 Evan Fournier is still on the roster, surprisingly

Evan Fournier has been the subject of Knicks trade rumors for the past season, but nothing has yet materialized. He will come in this season with an $18.8 million contract with a $19 million team option for the 2024-25 season.

For those teams who would like to free up some cap space by next year, Fournier may be a good target. Shooting is still his best asset, but fitness has been a major issue.

The 30-year-old wingman only played 27 games in the 2022-23 season and only averaged 6.1 points. With Donte DiVincenzo acquired through free agency and Josh Hart filling in the forward position well, it may be a matter of time before Fournier suites up for another team.

#1 RJ Barrett can be traded for another star with a better fit

The 23-year-old RJ Barrett holds the biggest trade value for the New York Knicks among the names mentioned above. He still has four years in his contract, but his fit with Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson looks lost for the past year.

During the 2022-23 season, the former Duke Blue Devil has provided the Knicks with 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Still a very skilled NBA player. But the Knicks are looking for the best fit to make another jump and become title contenders.

Heading to the new season, Barrett should be among the favorite Knicks trade rumor subjects.

