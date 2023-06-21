Kyle Kuzma's cryptic tweet leaves fans in disarray after declining player option

Kyle Kuzma posted a cryptic tweet after declining his $13 million player option and becoming a free agent. Kuzma is now looking for a bigger contract in terms of length and salary.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news about Kuzma.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: As expected, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option and become a free agent. Kuzma will be one of the marketplace’s most prominent players. A return to Washington on a new deal remains a possibility. ESPN Sources: As expected, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option and become a free agent. Kuzma will be one of the marketplace’s most prominent players. A return to Washington on a new deal remains a possibility.

Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season. After declining the player option, Kuzma posted a cryptic tweet.

kuz @kylekuzma The blessings are coming in abundance 🤲🏽 The blessings are coming in abundance 🤲🏽

This cryptic tweet has caused a flurry of speculation and reactions across the NBA world.

While Kuzma has been away from the LA Lakers for two years, it didn't stop the Lakers fans from expressing their interest in a reunion.

This fan begged Kuzma to come to the Lakers.

aleks ✰ @8leks_ @kylekuzma PLEASE COME BACK TO LA KUZ PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE @kylekuzma PLEASE COME BACK TO LA KUZ PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE

Some Lakers fans believe that Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green could all be headed to the Lakers. If this is true, it would make the Lakers a strong contender and potentially a huge fan favorite.

LJ @CloudNeely @kylekuzma You’re coming to the Lakers with Draymond and CP3 this is huge @kylekuzma You’re coming to the Lakers with Draymond and CP3 this is huge

There are also people who speculate that Kuzma could be joining Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix. Kuzma could possibly see a starting role on this team.

Another fan tweeted in reaction to Kuzma's recent IG post. Whether the post and the free agency is connected remains unclear.

EasyMoney @EasyBucket35 @kylekuzma The blessings are coming in abundance. Welcome to Phoenix @kylekuzma The blessings are coming in abundance. Welcome to Phoenix https://t.co/RSN0t1JtCS

The Lakers and the Suns will continue to be in the headlines to land Kyle Kuzma. Whether this happens or not, the fans will be all over it, and Kuzma will continue to express himself on social media as he has always done.

5 times Kyle Kuzma broke the internet with his outfits

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma is super active on social media and is often posting on Twitter or Instagram. A lot of times, Kuzma is posting his outfits, given that he has a unique sense of fashion. Here we see five times he was seen wearing an outfit that broke the internet.

No. 1

Kuzma was seen wearing a Rick Owens all-black outfit with a mask. Some fans reacted by saying, "Hell raiser wardrobe", and "Bring out the gimp."

No. 2

When Kuzma was spotted in this outfit, fans claimed he does this for "attention," while others exclaimed that he should get paid for these "atrocious outfits."

No. 3

Perhaps this outfit is crazy even by Kuzma's standards. This outfit made fans go wild. Some said that this outfit is the reason he loses while others argued that this is a "dress," not a sweater. There were ample fans of this sweater as well who thought it looked "sick."

No. 4

This is not an outrageous outfit but is right up the alley of Kyle Kuzma's fashion closet. He caught a lot of heat with this outfit with comments from fans like "Papiiii" and "s** symbol for sure."

No. 5

This outfit drew mixed reactions from the fans. Some thought he looked like yogurt, while others thought he looked like Dippin' Dots ice cream.

Kyle Kuzma's outfits have continued to entertain basketball fans and for fair reason. Kuzma continues to push the limits of his wardrobe and is often the centerpiece of NBA social media.

