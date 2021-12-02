Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets continue to find suitors for the dynamic guard

Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving continues his time on the sidelines, but NBA trade rumors continue to circle amid his uncertain future with the franchise.

SNY TV's Ian Begley recently reported that the Nets are open to a trade for him. Here's what his report mentioned:

"To that end, it’s worth noting that, as of late last month, Brooklyn remained open to talking trades involving Irving, per SNY sources. ESPN reported in late October that the Nets were taking calls on potential Irving trades, but not making them.

"In the weeks following that report, several teams said Brooklyn has continued to take that approach with the All-Star guard."

Kyrie Irving's refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19 led to his suspension. New York City mayoral mandates require him to be vaccinated to participate in home games for the Brooklyn Nets.

He was eligible to practice with the team and participate in away games, though. But the Nets management was not willing to have him as a part-time player, leading to Irving's suspension.

SNY @SNYtv on.sny.tv/wFilWvA The Nets remain open to a Kyrie Irving trade while some with the team see the 76ers as a James Harden suitor (via @IanBegley The Nets remain open to a Kyrie Irving trade while some with the team see the 76ers as a James Harden suitor (via @IanBegley) on.sny.tv/wFilWvA https://t.co/0ZEHLWzmW1

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: How have the Brooklyn Nets faired in Kyrie Irving's absence?

Kevin Durant has played 35.8 minutes per game for the Brooklyn Nets in Kyrie Irving's absence.

The Brooklyn Nets suffered a big blow with Kyrie Irving sidelined due to his anti-vaccination stand. He was integral to their hopes of landing a championship alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden.

The Nets got off to a mixed start but eventually found their rhythm in Kyrie's absence.

They were 3-3 to start the campaign but are now 15-6. James Harden took a while to get going, while Kevin Durant is having an MVP-caliber season. The latter is also leading the scoring-title race as of December 2, 2021.

The Nets have the best record in the Eastern Conference right now. However, they haven't fared that well against teams with a win % of over .500.

The Brooklyn Nets have recorded blowout losses against the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Phoenix Suns. All these opponents have been the best teams so far in the league.

It would be fair to say the Nets missed the services of a player like Kyrie Irving during these contests.

Kyrie Irving's absence has also led to the likes of Durant and Harden playing extended minutes for the Brooklyn Nets. The former is playing a team-high 35.8 minutes, while the latter is averaging 35.5 minutes per contest.

It isn't an ideal scenario for both the former MVPs to be playing so much at this stage. They were both injured often last season and could end up with a few niggles as the season progresses.

StatMuse @statmuse Kevin Durant played the final 33 minutes tonight.



In a regular season game in November.



This man needs help. Kevin Durant played the final 33 minutes tonight.In a regular season game in November.This man needs help. https://t.co/uBSUlnQlNg

The Brooklyn Nets' record looks impressive without Kyrie Irving, but it doesn't tell the whole story. His absence may not impact the team at the moment, but things could change moving forward.

