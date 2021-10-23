Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Brooklyn Nets have taken incoming calls for the point guard

The Brooklyn Nets started their campaign without star point guard Kyrie Irving, and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest they have been talking to other teams about him.

Due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine, Irving has been disallowed from joining the Nets in practice sessions or games. This has sparked rumors of the All-Star guard's potential exit from the franchise.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets have taken incoming calls from other teams to discuss Kyrie Irving. Here's what he said on the NBA Countdown show recently:

"Brooklyn, I'm told, has taken incoming calls from teams on Kyrie Irving, but they have not themselves made any calls about Irving."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Reporting on NBA Countdown on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. Reporting on NBA Countdown on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. https://t.co/tBwxrljKZp

The Brooklyn Nets have recorded a win and a loss in their opening two games of the season without Kyrie Irving.

The 29-year-old has a player option for the 2022-23 season, so this could be a safer time for the Nets to explore trades for the point guard.

Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Philadelphia 76ers haven't called Brooklyn Nets for their star guard

Ben Simmons guards Kyrie Irving during a game

The Brooklyn Nets aren't the only team who are considering trading one of their best players in the NBA right now. The Philadelphia 76ers are also looking to find a move for disgruntled star Ben Simmons. Several analysts have suggested that the two sides should strike a deal that would send Simmons to the Nets and Kyrie Irving to the 76ers.

However, neither team has shown interest in that kind of deal so far. According to Wojnarowski, Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey hasn't called the Brooklyn Nets in the hopes of trading Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving.

Wojnarowski reported:

"Daryl Morey has called all over the league, talking to teams about star players everywhere, and trying to find a deal for Ben Simmons. One team he has not called, I'm told, that's the Brooklyn Nets."

In terms of on-court fit, a Ben Simmons-Kyrie Irving trade swap would work wonders for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers need a player of Irving's caliber who can shoot on all three levels and create scoring opportunities for all players. Meanwhile, the Nets need to bolster their defense.

Tobias Harris @tobias31 Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Ben Simmons spoke to Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and entire 76ers team today and accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself — but Simmons informed them all that he’s not mentally ready to play yet and needs time. Sources: Ben Simmons spoke to Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and entire 76ers team today and accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself — but Simmons informed them all that he’s not mentally ready to play yet and needs time. And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time. When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That's it, that's all. twitter.com/shamscharania/… And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time. When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That's it, that's all. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

However, the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons seem to be working their way through their rigid relationship. With the way that saga has unfolded, it seems unlikely that Simmons will be on his way out until Daryl Morey finds a trade package that entices him.

