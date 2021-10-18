Kyrie Irving trade rumors: No talks between Brooklyn Nets and another Eastern title contender for the rebellious point guard

Due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been involved in multiple NBA trade rumors in the last few days.

The enigmatic point guard is unlikely to play for the Nets this season due to New York City's vaccination mandate. The franchise would be better off trading him, but finding takers in these circumstances will certainly be difficult.

There have been talks of a potential trade for Kyrie Irving between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. However, ESPN's NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, has denied that there has been any development on that front at all. He also stated that there is little chance of the 76ers calling the Nets about acquiring Irving's services.

Recent reports mentioned that there was little hope of Kyrie Irving getting vaccinated in the coming days and that the Brooklyn Nets have been planning their season without him.

A few days back, the Nets released a statement stating that Irving won't be able to participate in practice or away games until he is fully vaccinated.

Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Brooklyn Nets are unlikely to find a suitor for Kyrie Irving at this point

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyrie Irving is no stranger to controversy. His fallout with the Boston Celtics and his comments on the Earth being flat attracted some major media attention. He was also in the news during the 2021 NBA playoffs for stomping on the Celtics' logo. However, the biggest controversy he has stirred so far is his resistance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier, Irving's opinions and actions seldom affected his ability on the court, as he has remained one of the best point guards in the league in the last few years.

He is coming off a 50/40/90 season but could now be looking at premature retirement if the current circumstances are considered.

Christopher Lavinio @ChrisLavinio Stephen A. Smith says the Nets would trade Kyrie Irving away “for a box of cookies…” Stephen A. Smith says the Nets would trade Kyrie Irving away “for a box of cookies…” https://t.co/qi0gEmWgeY

If he continues to avoid the vaccine, Kyrie Irving certainly won't be able to play for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021/22 NBA season. However, the Nets will also find it extremely difficult to trade him. No team would want a player who has shown extremely erratic behavior and is such a strong critic of the vaccine, which he will have to get at some point if he wants to continue to play in the NBA.

