NBA Rumors: LA Lakers looking to demote 9-time All-Star to the bench, tense moments between the player and coach Vogel one of the reasons

LA Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook is having a tumultuous campaign so far this year. It has prompted the coaching staff of the Lakers to use him as part of their rotation rather than starting games.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the franchise is considering demoting Westbrook from his starting five spot and using him from the bench. Wojnarowksi wrote:

"There has been an increasing push among many in the Los Angeles Lakers organization to demote nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, but so far coach Frank Vogel has resisted bringing him off the bench, sources told ESPN."

Westbrook has struggled to establish chemistry with superstar teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis. His shooting woes have contributed to the poor season the Lakers are currently enduring.

The team is currently languishing as the ninth seed in the highly competitive Western Conference after coming into the season with championship aspirations. The LA Lakers have struggled to live up to the expectations put on them primarily due to poor defense.

Can Westbrook impact the LA Lakers coming off the bench?

Westbrook against the Dallas Mavericks

Russell Westbrook's return to his native LA to play for the Lakers alongside LeBron James this season was viewed as a homecoming. Many hoped that the trade would bring the championship to the franchise this season. However, things haven't panned out that way with the team barely in a Play-In spot with a 28-35 record.

Westbrook is currently averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season. He has shot 43% from the field and at a paltry rate of 28.4% from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old is also averaging four turnovers a night and the sheer pace at which he plays has been hard to keep up with for the oldest roster in the league.

The notion of Westbrook coming off the bench isn't completely unfounded as he has struggled to impact the game with LeBron on the floor with him. Coming off the bench would mean that he would be the orchestrator for the second unit. Russ could punish the secondary point guard of the opposition with his pace and explosiveness. The second unit of the LA Lakers can surround Westbrook with shooters, which will create a pathway to the rim for him to attack with ferocity.

This would also allow King James to be the ball handler for starters and thereby surround himself with shooters, alleviating the lack of shooting from the former Oklahoma City Thunder point guard.

This just might be the way forward for head coach Frank Vogel and co. as the LA Lakers have no answers at the moment and will be going home at the end of the first round at their very best.

