LA Lakers could make double swoop as Wizards plan Tyus Jones move in ‘high priority’ Dejounte Murray deal: Report

The LA Lakers are actively pursuing a significant deal just ahead of the NBA trade deadline, aiming to acquire Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. With escalating trade rumors, the possibility of a third team entering the mix to facilitate the trade is gaining traction.

According to a Hoopshype.com report, Dejounte Murray has emerged as a top priority for the Lakers leading up to the February 8 deadline. The team aims to pair him with their star players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, to enhance their possibility of winning the NBA championship by June 2024.

"Dejounte Murray is their priority right now. To me, he’d be the most likely trade outcome right now if I was handicapping the odds," writes Miguel Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

But for the trade to move forward, the Lakers may involve the Washington Wizards who are trying to actively move Tyus Jones and are open to taking in contracts along with a few picks. Scotto even hints that a fourth team could even come in just to make the Dejounte Murray trade together with Jones to the Lakers a reality.

"There’s a willingness from Washington to use trade exceptions and use their roster to take on contracts for future draft picks," Scotto wrote. "The question is, where would that pick come from? Is it from Atlanta, the Lakers, or somewhere else if they had to even add a fourth team?"

How would the LA Lakers acquire Dejounte Murray and Tyus Jones?

The LA Lakers to land both Dejounte Murray and Tyus Jones need to move around $32.7 million worth of salaries to match. Looking at the current team, the Lakers could likely involve D'Angelo Russel's $17.3 million and Rui Hachimura's $15.7 million.

That would be the best scenario for the Lakers but the Wizards may need to add their future picks into the mix. For it to match, the Lakers may have to give up Max Christie's expiring $1.7 million.

Russell and Hachimura may move to Atlanta altogether to join Trae Young and Clint Capela while Max Christie and all the picks involved in this deal may go to the Wizards who are opting for a rebuild.

This is what the depth chart of the LA Lakers would look like if the trade happens:

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Dejounte Murray Tyus Jones Skylar Mayes SG Austin Reaves Jalen Hood-Schifino SF Taurean Prince Cam Reddish PF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt C Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

Through this trade, the LA Lakers were able to add more depth and experience into their guard rotation moving towards the second half of the season.

In the 2023-24 season, Dejounte Murray has been averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. His career high in assists was during with the San Antonio Spurs in the 2021-22 season with 9.2 a game.

On the other hand, Tyus Jones has an average of 12.6 points, 6.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds for the Washington Wizards in 42 games this season.

