NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers and New York Knicks front runners for 7-time All-Star as his future with the Nets remains unclear

The LA Lakers and the New York Knicks are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer. This has led them to turn their attention towards Kyrie Irving, and the apparent disgruntlement with his current employer, the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there has been a breakdown in conversations about an extension between the Nets and Irving. This could lead to Kyrie possibly exploring the market.

He could take his talents elsewhere like the LA Lakers, New York Knicks or the LA Clippers. Charania wrote:

"Multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets. An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said.

"The Lakers, Knicks and Clippers are expected to be among the interested suitors if Irving heads elsewhere, multiple sources tell The Athletic."

Irving's future has been debated and speculated plenty throughout the season and will go into overdrive in the summer until a definite decision is made. The Nets superstar guard has a player-option for next season worth over $36 million.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Inside Pass at theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0…

Should the LA Lakers make a move for Kyrie Irving?

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets - Play-In Tournament

The only way for the LA Lakers to sign someone as expensive as Kyrie Irving is via a trade. The Lakers cannot afford to sign Irving as a free agent given the fact Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are on huge contracts.

A sign-and-trade is the only option for both Kyrie and the Lakers. The Nets guard will have to opt-in to his player-option, and the Lakers will have to compile a trade to get their man.

With Russell Westbrook having a player-option as well, it would make sense if this was a swap between the two. Both have a history of playing alongside the franchise's best players - LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kyrie Irving is the 5th player with multiple career games of 50 points and 75% FG pct in the shot-clock era.



He and Michael Jordan are the only primary guards with multiple such games. Kyrie Irving is the 5th player with multiple career games of 50 points and 75% FG pct in the shot-clock era.He and Michael Jordan are the only primary guards with multiple such games. https://t.co/HT5dD59vBL

The only issue surrounding Kyrie Irving is his availability. The superstar guard has played more than 62 games in the regular season once in the last five seasons. This is not necessarily due to injuries, but external factors.

The LA Lakers already have one superstar who is unreliable when it comes to availability in Davis. However, the formula of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving is a tried and tested method that brought a championship to Cleveland.

If Irving is focused and Davis can play more games, the LA Lakers could potentially have the most formidable "Big Three" in the history of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Lakers make a move for Kyrie? Yes No 6 votes so far