LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Analyst predicts Draymond Green goes to the Lakers, Anthony Davis might start at center in the 2022-2023 NBA season, and more - October 11, 2022

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green will end up joining the LA Lakers next summer. Green is currently taking some time away from the Warriors following his altercation with Jordan Poole.

In other news, contrary to previous reports, Anthony Davis could still start at center for the Lakers this season.

Here are the latest rumors involving the LA Lakers as of Oct. 11, 2022.

Stephen A. Smith predicts Draymond Green will eventually join the LA Lakers

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and LA Lakers forward LeBron James.

During a recent episode of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith spoke about the Golden State Warriors’ upcoming roster decisions. Smith said that the Warriors will probably only be able to re-sign two among Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. According to Smith, Green will likely be the odd man out:

“Golden State's got to re-sign two people. Three people are looking to get re-signed. The three people looking to get re-signed are Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. I can tell you right now, Wiggins and Poole are a priority."

Smith believes that Green already has plans to join the LA Lakers in next year’s free agency:

“I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now, he wants to be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State."

Green is already 32 years old. In comparison, Poole and Wiggins are 23 and 27, respectively. So, it makes sense that the Warriors could prioritize younger talent over an aging Green.

The Lakers are projected to have as much as $35 million in available cap space next summer. They can definitely afford Green if he opts out of his player option with the Warriors.

Green is currently taking some time off from the Warriors after a video of his altercation with Poole was released by TMZ last week.

Anthony Davis could start at center for the LA Lakers

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Lakers.

After losing their three opening preseason games, the LA Lakers finally beat the Golden State Warriors 124-121 on Sunday. Notable players like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley were rested. However, Anthony Davis started at center and put up 28 points in 21 minutes.

After the game, Lakers coach Darvin Ham spoke about the decision to start Davis at center:

“AD (starting) at the five is under heavy consideration."

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Darvin Ham: “AD (starting) at the five is under heavy consideration.” Darvin Ham: “AD (starting) at the five is under heavy consideration.”

Davis spoke about Ham after a recent Lakers practice:

“But, I think, for the most part, the flow we have offensively, and the freedom that we have offensively is second-to-none. We go out there, and guys just get to play. ...

"When you’re able to feel free to play basketball on the offensive end. Where a coach isn’t like, 'Don’t do this.' Or trying to put you in a box, you kind of go harder on the defensive end when he needs you to do something. So that’s what everybody I know likes about Coach Ham."

Daniel Starkand @DStarkand Anthony Davis on what has stood out about Darvin Ham so far: Anthony Davis on what has stood out about Darvin Ham so far: https://t.co/bR4VLTqOGC

The battle for the Lakers' starting center spot was assumed to be between new acquisitions Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant. Both have the size to protect the rim but lack the quickness and offensive prowess of Davis. As we get closer to the regular season, it will be interesting to see who Ham ultimately settles on as the starting center.

Could Matt Ryan make the LA Lakers' final roster?

LA Lakers forward Matt Ryan.

The LA Lakers' Exhibit 9 training camp signing Matt Ryan hadn’t received much playing time in their first three preseason games. However, he was one of the other biggest standouts in the win over the Golden State Warriors.

Ryan finished with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line in just over 20 minutes. He went from an afterthought to someone with a legitimate chance to make the Lakers' final roster.

Following the game, Darvin Ham certainly seemed impressed with Ryan and even hinted at the possibility of him making the team:

"He may have gotten himself a job today."

Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports "He may have gotten himself a job today" - Darvin Ham said of Matt Ryan. Obviously, showcased his greatest skill "He may have gotten himself a job today" - Darvin Ham said of Matt Ryan. Obviously, showcased his greatest skill

Considering the Lakers’ biggest need is shooting, it makes sense for Ryan to make the final roster.

The 6-foot-7 small forward shot 36.3% on 4.7 attempts from beyond the arc over his four-year college career. He was even better in the NBA G League last season. Ryan shot 41.3% on 9.1 attempts for the Grand Rapids Gold and Maine Celtics. In comparison, the Lakers as a team shot just 34.7% last season.

During his postgame interview with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, Ryan spoke about his big game:

"First couple games, I was a little off. I was seeing a bunch of shots hit the back rim and go in and out. So I knew I was shooting it well, and I just needed to keep shooting. And I knew that one of these games was gonna click for me. ...

"I know I can shoot with the best of them and I'm gonna just keep getting better and staying ready for my opportunities."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "I got no time to waste." - Matt Ryan speaks with @LakersReporter after making a big statement (20 points, 6/9 3-pointers, 20 minutes) against the Warriors. "I got no time to waste." - Matt Ryan speaks with @LakersReporter after making a big statement (20 points, 6/9 3-pointers, 20 minutes) against the Warriors. https://t.co/OO5oUnWoBJ

It will certainly be interesting to see if Ryan’s shooting barrage eventually earns him the Lakers’ final roster spot.

Poll : 0 votes