LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Bradley Beal could be on the Lakers' radar, defensive guards the team can target in free agency and more | June 18th, 2022

The LA Lakers are one of the most interesting teams to follow this offseason. The Lakers had a very disappointing season, wherein they failed to qualify for the postseason. LeBron James had an amazing season, but Anthony Davis was hurt and Russell Westbrook flopped.

Darvin Ham was hired to replace Frank Vogel as head coach. The rumors surrounding the Lakers are mostly about possible roster improvements. They have limited cap space and asset haul, but could still be capable of pulling off a big move or two.

Here is the latest LA Lakers rumors roundup for June 18th brought to you by Sportskeeda.

LA Lakers interested in acquiring Bradley Beal?

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has a player option for next season. While there are rumors about Beal possibly declining it and becoming a free agent, some rumors are linking to a new deal with the Wizards. Another option for Washington is to trade him in return for assets.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer (h/t Lakers Nation), Beal is one of the players the LA Lakers are interested in acquiring this offseason. O'Connor noted that the Lakers have limited assets to offer the Wizards. He also mentioned the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics as possible destinations for the three-time All-Star.

"The one name that I've heard recently is Bradley Beal as another guy that they want," O'Connor said. "I'm not sure if the interest is as mutual. You know Beal, it seems like Miami would be more of the threat to take him away from Washington."

"I don't think you can also rule out Boston either because of his relationship with Jayson Tatum. But the Lakers are trying to angle for some moves like that using the Russ expiring and the '27 and the '29 firsts."

Delon Wright, Kris Dunn listed as possible cheap options in free agency

One of the main problems for the LA Lakers last season was their defense. The departures of Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope weakened their ability to guard the perimeter. With free agency fast approaching, the Lakers might have a couple of cheap options to consider.

According to Jason Reed of Lake Show Life, the team should take a look at Delon Wright and Kevin Dunn. Wright spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks, appearing in 77 games. He averaged 1.2 steals in 18.9 minutes per game. He also posted a 2.4 defensive box plus/minus.

Meanwhile, Dunn split his time in the NBA G League and the Portland Trail Blazers last season. He played 15 games for the Blazers, averaging 1.7 steals. The former lottery pick still has potential and Darvin Ham could turn him into a nice role player. He will also likely come in cheap after barely playing in the last two seasons.

Quinton Crawford leaving Lakers to join Mavericks coaching staff

After the LA Lakers signed Darvin Ham as their new head coach, Phil Handy and Quentin Crawford were expected to be part of his staff. However, it seems like Crawford will be leaving the Lakers after all. Brad Turner of the LA Times reported that Crawford is joining Jason Kidd's coaching staff in Dallas.

"Quinton Crawford is leaving the Lakers as an assistant coach to join Dallas coach Jason Kidd's staff, sources said," Turner wrote. "Crawford is viewed as an up-coming/ bright coach in the NBA. He was an assistant under Frank Vogel with the Lakers the past 3 seasons; was on staff for 2020 title."

Before becoming an assistant coach to Frank Vogel in 2019, Crawford was a video coordinator. He spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic. Crawford and Kidd were part of Vogel's coaching staff that helped the Lakers win the championship in 2020.

