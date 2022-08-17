LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Darvin Ham wouldn't hesitate to bench players next season,insider believes a Russell Westbrook move is more likely once Kevin Durant gets traded, and more - August 16th, 2022

There is a lot of chatter around Russell Westbrook's future with the LA Lakers and whether he will begin next season with the team. According to a recent report, the team has several offers for Westbrook on the table, excluding existing rumors. Additionally, analysts believe the Lakers have been lying all summer, instead they aren't interested in keeping Brodie.

Let's take a look at a few rumors around the Purple and Gold from the last 24 hours.

Darvin Ham wouldn't hesitate to bench players who aren't buying into the system

LA Lakers introduce new coach Darvin Ham

New coach Darvin Ham clearly has a lot of power with the Lakers roster, unlike former coach Frank Vogel. A report this summer suggested he has full authority to bench Russell Westbrook whenever he feels he needs to do so.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that Ham will bench anybody (except LeBron James) who isn't buying into his system and isn't embracing their new role. Haynes reported:

"Ham agreed with James and reiterated that his main objectives are to hold everyone accountable and foster an atmosphere of selflessness, sources said. He voiced that defensive tenacity needs to be picked up all across the roster and also forewarned that players would have to play new roles and if he sensed reluctance, he wouldn’t hesitate to remove them from the game, sources said."

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… If players don't embrace their roles on the Lakers then Darvin Ham reportedly 'wouldn't hesitate' to bench them. If players don't embrace their roles on the Lakers then Darvin Ham reportedly 'wouldn't hesitate' to bench them.lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… https://t.co/Xk5jPImev1

NBA executive believes a trade sending Tim Hardway Jr. to the LA Lakers makes sense

Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against the LA Lakers

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been mentioned in a lot of rumors this summer, and many have called him Dallas' perfect trade asset. The Mavericks made the Western Conference semifinals last year without him and now many view him as disposable.

An NBA executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney that a trade sending Hardaway to the LA Lakers makes sense for all parties involved. This trade proposal doesn't involve Westbrook but instead includes Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a first-rounder. Deveney reported:

"Teams like him. You know what you're getting. OK defender, streaky shooter, high basketball IQ, a veteran guy," the source said of Hardaway. "The Lakers are looking for upgrades across the board, a veteran guy like Hardaway, there is something that could get done there if there was another team involved and a draft pick. He makes sense there."

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom



Mavericks: Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn



Jazz: Talen Horton-Tucker, Wenyen Gabriel, Lakers first-round 2027 pick



Lakers: Tim Hardaway Jr., 2023 least-favorable first-rounder from Houston, Brooklyn or Philadelphia (Jazz) Heavy.com ’s trade idea:Mavericks: Patrick Beverley, Kendrick NunnJazz: Talen Horton-Tucker, Wenyen Gabriel, Lakers first-round 2027 pickLakers: Tim Hardaway Jr., 2023 least-favorable first-rounder from Houston, Brooklyn or Philadelphia (Jazz) Heavy.com’s trade idea: Mavericks: Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn Jazz: Talen Horton-Tucker, Wenyen Gabriel, Lakers first-round 2027 pickLakers: Tim Hardaway Jr., 2023 least-favorable first-rounder from Houston, Brooklyn or Philadelphia (Jazz) https://t.co/P7O5Bk0BH4

LA Lakers insider believes a Russell Westbrook deal is more likely after two stars move on from their teams

(L-R) Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Lakers fans are desperately waiting for some news on Russell Westbrook's potential departure. He had an abysmal season last year, and the team faced the brunt of it. He was a liability on both ends of the floor, and the coach struggled with the idea of benching him on several occasions.

lmost every rumor coming out of Southern California involves Westbrook, and there is little doubt that the franchise wants to move on from him.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike, the market will open up once superstar players like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell get traded. He reported:

"If and when Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell get traded, the space to make a Westbrook trade probably opens a little wider with the costs getting cleared. Lakers sources insist they have options beyond the ones that have been reported. … Time should better reveal those once the bigger moves get made."

Sports Illustrated @SInow trib.al/q8CHjKz Forecasting the futures of Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook Forecasting the futures of Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook ⬇️ trib.al/q8CHjKz

LIVE POLL Q. Will Russell Westbrook return in an LA Lakers jersey next season? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein