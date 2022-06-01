LA Lakers rumors roundup: Darvin Ham impressed the Lakers with X's and O's knowledge, Oregon Ducks guard under Purple and Gold's microscope, and more | June 1st, 2022

After their search for a head coach came to an end last Friday, the LA Lakers are now out looking for Darvin Ham's supporting cast. As we move deeper into the offseason, the Lakers are scouting new talent before the 2022 NBA draft.

It would not be correct to say that the Lakers are bullish on Westbrook. However, it is safe to say that they are not willing to package their first-round picks with Westbrook for a trade.

Rumors emerged that Darvin Ham received reassurance that senior front-office member Kurt Rambis would not be a constant presence in team meetings. Ham was also told Rambis would not meddle with Ham's selections.

The Lakers will look to reconstruct their coaching staff suited to the needs of the team and Darvin Ham.

Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson under the microscope for the LA Lakers

Will Richardson is a senior guard for the Oregon Ducks.

The LA Lakers held another round of pre-draft workouts, of which Will Richardson of the Oregon Ducks was a part. He discussed the feedback he received from the Lakers as reported by Matt Peralta:

“Just being competitive and vocal, being who you are and not trying to be something more than what you are. Doing your role and playing it the best. If you’re a great defender, go out and extend every play. (h/t) Lakers Nation

“That’s the thing that’s gonna help you the most, especially going through this process where you’re flying city to city, place to place. A flight here, coming in late and eating late, so just taking care of your body and just staying in shape, don’t ever be tired.” (h/t) Lakers Nation

There is a substantial chance of him coming onboard as an undrafted free-agent should the Lakers choose to select Richardson in 2022.

Darvin Ham impressed the Lakers with his knowledge of "Xs & Os"

With the approval of LeBron James, Darvin Ham got off to an incredible start with the LA Lakers. As reported by Bill Oram of The Athletic, Ham has also impressed the Lakers with his knowledge of the nitty-gritty:

"Those who know Ham say he has an unteachable presence about him. He can hold players accountable. And not just role players. Stars, too. He understands locker room dynamics with eight years in the NBA as a player. (h/t) The Athletic

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as coach, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as coach, sources tell ESPN.

"He won a ring as Mike Budenholzer’s favorite assistant in Milwaukee. ... In other words, he’s got juice. And sources said he blew the Lakers away with his understanding of X’s and O’s." (h/t) The Athletic

Darvin Ham impressed the Lakers so much that they moved forward with the decision to hire him without even speaking to Kenny Atkinson. Atkinson was one of the frontrunners for the job.

The key moving forward is how Ham manages Westbrook's position on the roster after his 21-22 season. Along with LeBron's tweet and Ham's solid reputation in the NBA, things are looking up for the LA Lakers.

The Lakers aren't bullish on Westbrook, but aren't ready to package their first-round picks

Westbrook's lackluster performances have been talked to death all season long and, with his $47 million player option due, things could turn out disastrous if he fails to peform this season.

According to Marc Stein, the Lakers aren't prepared to package their first-round picks in order to unload Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract. Westbrook is coming off one of the worst seasons he's had in his career.

"The Lakers are tuning out the skeptics yet again and insisting to anyone who will listen that they would rather keep Russell Westbrook on the roster for next season than surrender additional assets to convince someone to trade for him.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Westbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook. LA refuses to give up "additional assets" to send him out, per @TheSteinLine Westbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook. LA refuses to give up "additional assets" to send him out, per @TheSteinLineWestbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season https://t.co/jSRXRr2MP3

"The Lakers are also said to be adamant that they won't release the former MVP and eat his $47.1 million player option for next season after Westbrook picks it up." (h/t) Sports Illustrated

Westbrook averaged 18.5/7.4/7.1 for the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season.

