LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Draymond Green to the Lakers in suggested 3-way trade, Russell Westbrook to Pacers more likely after Kyrie Irving news and more | October 8, 2022

When video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole was leaked, Trae Young claimed that Green was trying to force his way to the LA Lakers. Green's relationship with LeBron James has been in the limelight recently. He's also a client of Klutch Sports, founded by Rich Paul, who is James' best friend.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers appears more inevitable later this season. The latest Lakers rumors suggest that recent news about Kyrie Irving may affect Westbrook's potential trade. Irving is in the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Draymond Green to the LA Lakers in suggested 3-way trade

It's possible that Draymond Green is on his way out of the Golden State Warriors. Green punching Jordan Poole appears to be a big deal after a video of the incident was leaked. One of the teams immediately linked to the former Defensive Player of the Year is the LA Lakers.

Green's friendship with LeBron James plus being a Klutch Sports client makes it more interesting. The Ringer's Bill Simmons appeared on Zach Lowe's "The Lowe Post" podcast and suggested a potential three-team trade that would bring Green to Hollywood.

Simmons has Green going to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner heading to the Warriors. Green gets to play with James, Indiana starts its "Tank for Victor" movement and Golden State receives a center who shoots and defends.

Damn ! Draymond is tryna get to LA.Damn ! Draymond is tryna get to LA.Damn ! 😳

Russell Westbrook to Pacers more likely after Kyrie Irving news

According to reports, the LA Lakers considered sending Russell Westbrook and two unprotected first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers could have received Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, but general manager Rob Pelinka wants to see how Westbrook performs under Darvin Ham.

Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania @jovanbuha and @sam_amick Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania, @jovanbuha and @sam_amick Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells https://t.co/fa5KFg4X6m

Jovan Buha of The Athletic (h/t HoopsHype) also reported that the Lakers are not considering signing Kyrie Irving in the offseason. That means the team will likely reconsider the Pacers trade as the season progresses. If the Lakers get Hield and Turner, it will bolster their chances of making the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Pacers can start their rebuild and possibly tank for the opportunity to draft Victor Wembanyama. Indiana already has a solid core of young players such as Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin. Wembanyama is a generational talent who could alter the future of a franchise.

LA Lakers potential suitor for Orlando Magic's center

Mo Bamba had the best campaign of his four-year career last season. Bamba averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks with the Orlando Magic. He signed a two-year, $21 million contract extension last offseason.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com believes that the Magic could make Bamba available this season. Bamba will have a lot of suitors and one of those teams could be the LA Lakers. Deveney said that the Lakers could part ways with one of their unprotected first-round picks for Bamba.

The addition of the 24-year-old center could solidify the team's frontcourt with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Other teams that might show interest in Bamba include the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.

