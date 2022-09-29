LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Draymond Green could leave Dubs for LA, Purple and Gold to pursue Kyrie Irving in 2023, and more - September 29, 2022

According to recent reports, former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green could leave the Golden State Warriors next summer. The LA Lakers have now been listed as a possible destination.

In other news, the Purple and Gold are also reportedly targeting Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving when he becomes a free agent in 2023.

Here are the latest rumors involving the LA Lakers as of Sept. 29th, 2022.

Draymond Green could leave Dubs for LA

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Warriors All-Star Draymond Green has only one year left on his contract before he can opt-out and become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Green has previously stated that he wants a max contract once he becomes a free agent. This has led many to speculate about the possibility of Green leaving the Warriors. If he does, the Detroit Pistons, LA Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks are likely landing spots, according to an anonymous Western Conference executive.

The report comes via Sean Deveney of “Heavy.com” who shared the executive’s speculation on Green.

"If he gets a big offer from Detroit as one example, or maybe Dallas, or the Lakers, somewhere he would like to play? He is not going to be shy about leaving. He understands this business," the executive said.

Draymond Green is from Saginaw, Michigan, and the Pistons will have the cap space to sign him. So there’s a decent chance he ends up going home to Detroit where he would be able to mentor their rising young core. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks aren’t even projected to have enough cap space to sign Green. But if they can free up enough money to sign him, Green’s defensive versatility would be a good fit alongside Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

When it comes to LA, Green’s connection boils down to his relationship with LeBron James and Klutch Sports, according to the executive.

"He is Klutch, you know? He loves being on the barbershop show with LeBron. He wants to have an entertainment career when he is done playing. You don't need to be in LA for that, but it helps," the executive said.

The Lakers currently only have LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Max Christie under contract for the 2023-24 season. So they could have as much as $30 million to $35 million in available cap space next summer to pursue Green.

For Heavy.com's full story on Draymond Green's upcoming free agency, click here

Purple and Gold to pursue Kyrie Irving and other high-level players in 2023 free agency

Brooklyn Nets Media Day

The LA Lakers are also reportedly planning to target multiple other high-level players in 2023 free agency, including Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

This report also comes via “Heavy.com,” where an anonymous executive listed some other players that the Purple and Gold have their eyes on.

“They’re going to look at Kyrie Irving, of course, but he is probably not their top choice. They will look at Jerami Grant, who they liked for a long time, same with Myles Turner. I think Andrew Wiggins would be a big prize there because he can play two-ways,” the executive said.

The possibility of a reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving would obviously be the most exciting option for the majority of NBA fans. Irving experienced the most success of his career while playing alongside James for the Cleveland Cavaliers, including winning the 2016 title. However, if the Lakers are looking to improve their defense, then using their cap space on a two-way player might make more sense. Andrew Wiggins and Jerami Grant have both proven to be high-level two-way wings in the league. Meanwhile, Myles Turner would offer the Lakers an elite rim-protecting stretch-five.

For Heavy.com's full story on Kyrie Irving's upcoming free agency, click here

Previously unknown injury may have impacted Anthony Davis’ shooting last season

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

LA Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis had a disappointing, injury-riddled season for the Lakers last year. Davis missed 42 games as a result of a left knee MCL sprain and a right ankle injury. However, Davis reportedly had another injury which caused his shooting percentages to plummet while he was playing.

According to a report from Mike Trudell of “Spectrum SportsNet,” Davis also played through a wrist injury last season.

“A lot of people don’t know this but since January I was battling a wrist injury … it was tough for me to shoot how I wanted to shoot,” Davis said in the report.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter AD on his shooting: “A lot of people don’t know this but since January I was battling a wrist injury … it was tough for me to shoot how I wanted to shoot.” Said it feels “great” now. AD on his shooting: “A lot of people don’t know this but since January I was battling a wrist injury … it was tough for me to shoot how I wanted to shoot.” Said it feels “great” now.

According to Jovan Buha of “The Athletic”, the wrist injury was so severe it impacted Davis' follow-through on his jumper.

“Anthony Davis says he was battling a wrist injury last season that he suffered in January. He said it’s not an excuse for his poor shooting numbers but it affected his follow-through,” Buha reported.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Anthony Davis says he was battling a wrist injury last season that he suffered in January. He said it’s not an excuse for his poor shooting numbers but it affected his follow-through. Anthony Davis says he was battling a wrist injury last season that he suffered in January. He said it’s not an excuse for his poor shooting numbers but it affected his follow-through.

For his career, Davis has shot 30.3% from three and 79.4% from the free throw line. Last season those numbers dropped to 18.6% and 71.3% respectively.

Trudell added that Davis said that his wrist feels “great” now. So hopefully Anthony Davis can get back to his usual dominant self this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far