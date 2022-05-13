LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Former COTY winner's situation being monitored; team requests permission to interview top Bucks assistant coach and more | May 13th, 2022

It has been a month since the LA Lakers' season ended afterthey failed to qualify for the postseason. The Lakers endured one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history. They enter a very complicated offseason, filled with questions and decisions that could make or break the legendary organization.

One of the things the Lakers need to do this offseason is find a new coach. The team has been very open about their search, which could take a long time. They have already interviewed several candidates but are reportedly monitoring the situation of a former Coach of the Year and a top assistant coach.

LA Lakers interested in Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the LA Lakers are monitoring Doc Rivers' situation with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rivers just ended his second season in Philly with another disappointing second-round exit. The Sixers were eliminated in six games by the Miami Heat despite having Joel Embiid and James Harden in their roster.

On ESPN's "Get Up," Windhorst pointed out that Sixers team president Daryl Morey didn't fire Rivers, who still has a year left on his contract. He also noted that Rivers is only interested in coaching the Sixers and the Lakers next season, adding:

"If Doc Rivers becomes free, the Los Angeles Lakers will definitely have an interest. They have a process; they have have numerous candidates, but he will immediately become a leading contender to get that Laker job. I don't believe Doc Rivers is interested in coaching anywhere besides Philadelphia and Los Angeles next year."

LA Lakers request permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee

A few days after asking permission to interview top Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, the LA Lakers are at it again. The Lakers have asked defending champions Milwaukee Bucks if they can interview their assistant coach Charles Lee, as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Lee has been an assistant coach for the Bucks since 2018. He's also not the first Bucks assistant to be interviewed by the Lakers for their head coaching vacancy. They talked with Darvin Ham last week, and he's one of the favorites to land the position.

Ham has more experience than Lee, who played most of his career overseas. Despite the interest on two Bucks assistant coaches, the Lakers are expected to take their time in finding the right coach. It's a very important decision for a team that is on the brink of contending or rebuilding.

Russell Westbrook to remain with LA Lakers next season?

All signs point to the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook this summer. However, Bill Plaschke of the LA Times said on "The Doug Gottlieb Show" that the Lakers are interested in keeping Westbrook next season. Plaschke added that the team wants to find a coach who gets the former MVP to play at his best. He said:

"I thought they weren't; now I think they are. I think they're going to a hire a coach and tell the coach the first requirement is make Russell Westbrook play again. Make him work again."

Plaschke also heard from sources in the Lakers organization that Phil Jackson wants to trade LeBron James and keep Russell Westbrook. Jackson is now part of the Lakers' front office as an advisor and consultant to Jeanie Buss.

