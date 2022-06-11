LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Former MVP predicted as possible acquisition from THT trade, Russell Westbrook trade won't be forced and more | June 11th, 2022

The LA Lakers are one of the most interesting teams in the upcoming offseason. After a disastrous 2021-22 season, the Lakers faithful are looking for improvement across the board. The team has already hired a new head coach in Darvin Ham and he's expected to give players like Russell Westbrook a boost.

With the Lakers not having a lot of cap space, the front office is looking to bolster their roster in other ways. They have had success finding undrafted free agents, but the latest rumors suggest they are interested in acquiring a pick in the upcoming draft.

Derrick Rose touted as trade target in possible THT deal

The LA Lakers will have to find ways to improve their roster for next season. They don't have a lot of assets, but still might explore the trade market. Jason Reed of Lake Show Life believes that the Lakers should try to package Talen Horton-Tucker to acquire a former MVP.

Reed proposed trading Horton-Tucker, Mason Jones and the 2024 second round pick for Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks. Rose has been a solid sixth man since 2018 for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and the Knicks. He'll give the Lakers another veteran voice in the locker room.

However, Rose has never played a full season in his career. He's one of the most injury prone players in the league. His injury history is very long, something the Lakers might want to avoid. He missed 56 games this season due to two right ankle procedures.

LA Lakers won't force Russell Westbrook trade if future picks are involved

The consensus among Lakers fans is that they want Russell Westbrook out of their team. However, the Lakers front office might have come to the realization that trading Westbrook is not possible unless they add assets. One of the most reported rumors is trading Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for John Wall.

According to Marc Stein in his latest Substack piece (h/t Bleacher Report), the Rockets are still interested in making the swap. The salaries line up perfectly, but Houston wants the Lakers to add some draft compensation. The Lakers are already short on future picks and are not interested in doing that.

"Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston's Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season," Stein wrote. "One source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston's interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do."

LA Lakers looking to buy second round pick?

The Lakers do not own a pick in the upcoming draft. But that won't stop the front office from trying to get a second round selection. According to Dan Woike of the LA Times, the Lakers are expected to make offers using cash or future second round picks to acquire one for the 2022 draft.

"The Lakers will aggressively try to buy their way into the second round," Woike wrote. "Teams can use cash in trades, and while any pick acquisition might require future second-rounders, it’s a safe bet that they’ll try."

Woike added that the Lakers are also going to explore the undrafted free agent market. The team has had success finding Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves over the past several years. Caruso has developed into one of the best role players in the league, while Reaves was one of the few bright spots on the Lakers.

