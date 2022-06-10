LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Lakers interested in Cavaliers guard, Russell Westbrook excited to be held accountable by new head coach Darvin Ham, and more | 10th June 2022

The LA Lakers are rumored to be one of the teams interested in Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sexton is the kind of dynamic ball-handler and scorer who can ease the offensive burden on LA’s Big 3.

In his introductory press conference, Darvin Ham vowed to hold Russell Westbrook accountable next season. The former MVP is reportedly looking forward to the opportunity to bounce back from one of his worst seasons in the NBA.

In a move that many in the NBA expected, Westbrook looks set to opt into his LA Lakers contract for $47 million. It’ll make him the highest-paid player in the upcoming season.

Collin Sexton is under the LA Lakers’ radar

Acquiring Collin Sexton will require signicant assets in return from the LA Lakers. [Photo: Daily Knicks]

Collin Sexton’s situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers is uncertain. The emerging Eastern Conference playoff-contender acquired Caris LeVert before the trade deadline. The LA Lakers and several teams are looking at the possibility of prying the athletic and explosive 23-year-old shooting guard.

Sam Amico of Hoops Hire had this to report:

“The Cavs traded for Caris LeVert, who plays Sexton’s position. And Sexton is drawing plenty of interest - with a few league sources telling me even LeBron James’ Lakers are interested.”

Following Sexton's injury, Cleveland became the team of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and rookie sensation Evan Mobley this season. There’s always room, however, for someone of Sexton’s caliber in J.B. Bickerstaff’s roster.

Sexton has reportedly given every indication of wanting to go back and finish the job the Cleveland Cavaliers were unable to finish this season. Cleveland remains the favorite to extend the “Young Bull,” but when money is involved, each and every option will be on the table.

Tim Larson @TimLarsonSports



These will be the first of the preliminary meetings to furthur discuss an extension. Both sides are determined to strike a deal, per sources. #Cavs Collin Sexton’s Klutch Sports representatives have scheduled preliminary meetings with GM Mike Gansey on August 2nd in Cleveland.These will be the first of the preliminary meetings to furthur discuss an extension. Both sides are determined to strike a deal, per sources. #Cavs Collin Sexton’s Klutch Sports representatives have scheduled preliminary meetings with GM Mike Gansey on August 2nd in Cleveland. These will be the first of the preliminary meetings to furthur discuss an extension. Both sides are determined to strike a deal, per sources.

Helping the LA Lakers' cause is the fact that Sexton shares the same agent as LeBron James. If the Lakers are serious about the Cavs’ shooting guard, Rob Pelinka has his job cut out for him. LA doesn’t have the cap space or the trade assets that could likely sway the Cavaliers at the moment.

Russell Westbrook excited to be held accountable by Darvin Ham

New head coach Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook are off to a good start to their dynamics. [Photo: The SportsRush]

The Russell Westbrook-Darvin Ham dynamic has gotten off to a great start. Mr. Triple-Double was on hand during Ham’s introductory conference and has reportedly been delighted with the hiring.

Ham called Westbrook one of the all-time greats and still described the point guard as having “a lot left in the tank.” The new head coach has also vowed to bring back the nine-time All-Star’s “championship-level defense.”

Adrian Wojnarowski, before Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, had this to say after speaking with Westbrook:

“One thing he really loved hearing from Darvin Ham so far, the idea that not only is he gonna hold Russell Westbrook accountable as they move forward. But he’s gonna hold the entire team accountable and certainly in his mind is a step for this organization.”

After “Brodie’s” testy exit interview where he practically accused everyone in the Lakers of not giving him a chance, he seems to have mellowed with Ham.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



So what type of players should the Lakers target in free agency?



has more: Darvin Ham is a defensive-leaning coach, according to those who know him.So what type of players should the Lakers target in free agency? @jovanbuha has more: theathletic.com/3355844/?sourc… Darvin Ham is a defensive-leaning coach, according to those who know him.So what type of players should the Lakers target in free agency?@jovanbuha has more: theathletic.com/3355844/?sourc… https://t.co/xATm9YttcF

One of the biggest reasons why “DHam” was hired was because of his communication skills. It’ll be put to the ultimate test as he deals with the LA Lakers’ trio of superstars. He already seems to be making headway with Westbrook, which is a big step in the right direction.

LA Lakers’ starting point guard spot looks secured as Russell Westbrook intends to opt into his contract

Russell Westbrook looks set to take his player option and earn $47 million next season with the LA Lakers. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

As many expected in the offseason, Russell Westbrook is reportedly opting into the last year of his contract with the LA Lakers. The former MVP will reportedly earn $47 million next season.

Cody @SmashHitsSports The Highest Paid players for the 2022-2023 NBA season is actually hilarious



1. Steph Curry - 48M

2. John Wall - 47M

3. James Harden - 47M

4. Russell Westbrook - 47M The Highest Paid players for the 2022-2023 NBA season is actually hilarious1. Steph Curry - 48M2. John Wall - 47M3. James Harden - 47M4. Russell Westbrook - 47M

Despite his nightmare season with the Hollywood squad, it was all but guaranteed that “Brodie” will extend his stay in LA. The $47 million is also likely to be the biggest contract he will earn in a single season after a drastic drop in his performance.

ESPN senior reporter Adrian Wojnarowski shared his understanding of the Russell Westbrook contract situation.

“Russell Westbrook can opt into the final year of his contract at $47 million. He’s expected to do that at the end of the month.”

The hiring of Darvin Ham is one thing that looks to be a significant change next campaign that has Westbrook thrilled. Wojnarowski had a brief conversation with the latter and was told that the Lakers’ point guard is already looking forward to competing again.

