LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Lakers reluctant to trade for players with multiple years left on contracts, Lakers discussed Russell Westbrook trade with Knicks and Jazz in a 3-way deal and more | August 6th, 2022

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the LA Lakers are still actively talking to teams regarding potential trades. Russell Westbrook remains the likely candidate to be traded, with teams such as the Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets as potential destinations.

However, a new report has revealed that the Lakers could trade Westbrook via a three-way deal. The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are rumored to be involved, but nothing has materialized. The Knicks and Jazz have been in contact regarding a possible deal for Donovan Mitchell.

Here is the latest LA Lakers rumors roundup for Aug. 6 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

LA Lakers reluctant to trade for players with multiple years left on their contracts

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers offseason got more interesting due to LeBron James' contract extension situation. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers making moves will depend on James signing an extension. Woike noted that if "The King" signs a new deal, the team will be aggressive in acquiring players on multiyear contracts.

However, the Lakers are reluctant to make such trades if James decides to become a free agent next season. The team will focus on next season wherein only Anthony Davis and Max Christie are under contract. Talen Horton-Tucker and Damian Jones have player options, so their decisions are uncertain.

Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

latimes.com/sports/lakers/… Another big decision takes center stage for the Lakers and LeBron James Another big decision takes center stage for the Lakers and LeBron James latimes.com/sports/lakers/…

All signs point to James signing the extension with a player option in Year 2. The Lakers have made strides in free agency by making the roster younger, but they are still not considered title contenders.

LeBron James expected to sign extension with player option on Year 2

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

As mentioned earlier, LeBron James is expected to sign an extension with the LA Lakers. Sources told Kurt Helin of NBC Sports that the four-time champ will sign a two-year deal with a player option in the second year. However, the same sources also said that James will take his time in signing the deal.

The feeling within the organization is that James wants to put the pressure on the Lakers to improve their roster. Rumors have linked James to the Cleveland Cavaliers if he becomes a free agent next summer. The Cavaliers have the money and a better roster to convince their former player to join them.

Helin did note that James' family will likely be the ultimate deciding factor for the superstar. Bronny and Bryce James are high school stars in Southern California, while LeBron's business has been booming since coming to LA. "The King" knows what his next move will be and people are just have to keep on guessing.

LA Lakers discussed Rusell Westbrook trade with Knicks and Jazz in a 3-way deal

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook was almost traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, but the Nets wanted more first round picks. The Indiana Pacers were also close to acquiring Westbrook, but the LA Lakers were not interested in trading two future first round picks.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers were recently involved in a potential three-way trade with the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks. In the rumored trade, Westbrook will move to Utah and get bought out. The Jazz will also receive a ton of draft picks from the Knicks and Lakers.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…

Meanwhile, the Knicks will get Donovan Mitchell and the Lakers could receive a combination of two players. Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Malik Beasley are likely heading either to the Knicks and Lakers. As for the Knicks, they could part ways with Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish.

