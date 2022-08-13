LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Lakers have other trade options besides Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks potential opponents on Christmas and more | August 13,2022

The LA Lakers have been linked with several players this offseason. Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets was rumored to be coming to the Lakers via trade, but that did not materialize. Other players such as Myles Turner and Buddy Hield were supposed to be acquired, but the Indiana Pacers wanted two first round picks.

Meanwhile, it seems like the Lakers are going to be playing on Christmas Day next season. The Lakers played the second-most games on Dec. 25 in NBA history behind the New York Knicks. It has been a tradition in the league for the top teams to play on Christmas.

LA Lakers have other options besides Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner

Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers

The LA Lakers are actively trying to improve their roster in order to compete for a championship next season. Russell Westbrook was offered for Kyrie Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets wanted to receive draft picks. Westbrook was almost dealt to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

The Pacers rejected the deal because the Lakers did not want to include two first round picks in exchange for taking on Westbrook's contract. With the new season inching closer, the Lakers might be out of options.

However, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times was told by inside sources that the Lakers have other targets. The report did not name any players, but it seems like the Lakers are not going to stop until they find the right deal. Their fanbase just has to be more patient.

LA Lakers could face the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas

LeBron James of the LA Lakers and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

The LA Lakers have the second-most games played on Christmas Day behind the New York Knicks. That won't change this season as the Lakers are expected to play on Dec. 25, per NBA Insider Marc Stein. The Lakers could be facing the Dallas Mavericks in what could be a very exciting matchup for the Holidays.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold.



Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold.

More NBA from me: The first draft of next season's NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron at Luka on Christmas Day, league sources tell me.Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold.

LeBron James is not just "The King" but also "The King of Christmas." James holds the record for most points scored on Dec. 25. He passed Kobe Bryant for the record last season. He's also tied with Dwyane Wade for the most wins on Christmas with 10.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is just entering his fifth season in the league. He's only 23 years old, but already one of the best players in the world. He will eventually get more games on Christmas as his career progresses. The league has not offically released next season's schedule, so the Lakers vs. Mavericks on Dec. 25 might change.

LA Lakers still hesitant to include first round picks in Russell Westbrook trade

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could have gotten rid of Russell Westbrook this offseason if they attached first rounds picks to him via trade. However, the Lakers have been reluctant to part ways with their remaining draft picks. They have been in a pickle since they unloaded their pick stash to acquire Anthony Davis.

Davis could leave in 2024, while LeBron James is yet to sign an extension. If the Lakers decide to unload their remaining picks and trade Westbrook, they have a chance at contending for a title. However, if they fail in the next two seasons, their future will be a disaster.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers are still hesitant to include any of their remaining first round picks in trades. The decision by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka suprised several executives around the league. It means that the Lakers want to contend, while also preserving their future.

