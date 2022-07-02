LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Lakers trying to reunite with their former center, team already has 'Plan B' if they can't acquire Kyrie Irving and more | July 2nd, 2022

The LA Lakers were quite active on the first day of free agency. The Lakers were able to add four role players for next season. They signed Lonnie Walker to a one-year, $6.48 million deal. Walker will likely replace Malik Monk, who joined the Sacramento Kings, in the team's rotation.

Meanwhile, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Troy Brown Jr. and Damian Jones all signed one-year deals for the minimum salary. The Lakers got younger with their four new players, but they still need to make improvements to their roster. The latest rumors have linked them to Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

Here is the latest LA Lakers rumors roundup for July 2nd brought to you by Sportskeeda.

LA Lakers looking to sign center Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant spent his rookie season with the LA Lakers.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the LA Lakes have a one-year, minimum salary offer for free agent center Thomas Bryant. The 24-year-old big man spent the first year of his career with the Lakers, playing 15 games in the 2017-18 season.

Brad Turner @BA_Turner Sources: Lakers have a strong interest in reuniting with free-agent center Thomas Bryant, but with LA just having the veteran minimum to offer he’s in no rush to make a decision. Plus, the Lakers have competition for the services of Bryant, as Toronto is also interested. Sources: Lakers have a strong interest in reuniting with free-agent center Thomas Bryant, but with LA just having the veteran minimum to offer he’s in no rush to make a decision. Plus, the Lakers have competition for the services of Bryant, as Toronto is also interested.

Bryant spent the next four years of his career with the Washington Wizards. He developed into a good player, averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2020. However, he suffered a torn ACL at the start of the 2020-21 season. He returned to play 27 games last season.

Turner also noted that the Toronto Raptors are also interested in Bryant's services, while Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports linked him to the Boston Celtics. Bryant would be a nice addition to the Lakers due to his ability to stretch the floor. He's shooting 35% from beyond the arc for his career.

Buddy Hield, Eric Gordon are "Plan B" if Kyrie Irving trade does not materialize

The LA Lakers almost acquired Buddy Hield last season.

The LA Lakers are being linked to Kyrie Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets are not intereted in acquiring Russell Westbrook at the moment. However, Dave McMenamin of ESPN thinks that the Lakers have a "Plan B" just in case their pursuit of Irving fails.

McMenamin said on a recent episode of "NBA Today" that the Lakers could look into trading for Buddy Hield or Eric Gordon. The Indiana Pacers are rebuilding and could be interested in acquiring assets, while Gordon does not fit the Houston Rockets' plans.

"If Kyrie doesn't work out, they have plans in place," McMenamin said. "Plans they hope they'll be able to execute to achieve shooting on that roster in other directions. Whether that be a veteran like Buddy Hield, who they almost got on last year on draft day."

"And you see Indiana just traded away Malcolm Brogdon and there could be more moves to come, or perhaps a guy like Eric Gordon in Houston. Those guys aren't Kyrie Irving, of course, but they are players they feel they may be able to acquire to help their team."

Blake Griffin eyeing return to LA but with Lakers

Blake Griffin of the Brooklyn Nets

Blake Griffin made a name for himself as a member of the LA Clippers. Griffin spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career with the Clippers. After four years in Detroit and two in Brooklyn, Griffin is a free agent for the first time in his career.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Griffin is interested in coming back to Los Angeles. However, Fischer told Marc Stein on their Substack podcast that the six-time All-Star might prefer signing with the LA Lakers than the Clippers. Griffin was unexpectedly traded by the Clippers midway through the 2017-18 season.

"It sounds like he's going to go to Los Angeles?" Stein said. "The Clippers would be a pretty weird funny, silly outcome with the whole exit there, so the Lakers would make more sense in that regard. But I can't tell you which one is more likely."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



(h/t Blake Griffin is eyeing a return to the city of Los Angeles, per @JakeLFischer (h/t @_Talkin_NBA Blake Griffin is eyeing a return to the city of Los Angeles, per @JakeLFischer (h/t @_Talkin_NBA ) https://t.co/hREPOdRdE3

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far