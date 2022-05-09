LA Lakers rumors roundup: Lakers waiting to see if Doc Rivers becomes available, not everyone in LA is thrilled with Phil Jackson's input, and more | 8th May 2022

As we approach the 2022 NBA offseason, the LA Lakers will continue to feature in the headlines. They will attempt to rectify what was one of the most disappointing campaigns in the franchise's history.

Despite bringing together proven veteran scorers, the Lakers failed to make the playoffs, finishing the season 16 games under .500. Their experiment failed, and the organization is working to remedy things ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Rumors have been flying around concerning the Lakers, even though they do not have much leeway with regards to roster reconstruction. TV personality Stephen A. Smith proposed perhaps the most bizarre trade, suggesting that the purple and gold trade LeBron James.

LA Lakers reportedly waiting to see if Doc Rivers and Quin Snyder become available

Head coach Doc Rivers talks with Tyrese Maxey against the Miami Heat.

Since firing Frank Vogel, the Lakers have been in the market for a new head coach. Reports have revealed that they have already interviewed a few coaches, including Mark Jackson.

Jackson is reportedly a finalist for the Sacramento Kings' head coach opening. The Lakers are still weighing their options and might be taking their time to see who else is a potential candidate.

According to Marc Stein, the Lakers are waiting to see if Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers and Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder will be available.

Hoops Rumors @HoopsRumors The Lakers may be waiting to see if two current NBA coaches become available. hoopsrumors.com/2022/05/lakers… The Lakers may be waiting to see if two current NBA coaches become available. hoopsrumors.com/2022/05/lakers…

Another early exit for the Utah Jazz might be a reason for their front office to let go of Snyder. He has been with the team since 2014.

For Rivers, if the Sixers fail to get past Miami in the conference semifinals, there is speculation he might also be relieved of his duties.

Top members of the Lakers organization are not thrilled with Phil Jackson's input as an outsider

Former head coach Phil Jackson of the LA Lakers.

Phil Jackson currently does not hold a position with the Lakers. But there have been reports that his input is being strongly considered in their search for a head coach.

Jackson once coached the LA Lakers, leading them to a three-peat from 2000 to 2002. Before joining purple and gold, he was also responsible for leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships between 1991 and 1998.

The coaching consultant made several appearances at Lakers games at Crypto.com Arena. This suggests team owner Jeanie Buss is giving him a listening ear.

However, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick, not everyone is happy with his 'unofficial' involvement.

Amick stated:

"Make no mistake, there are powerful people close to the Lakers who aren’t thrilled with the reality that Jackson’s voice is being taken into account when he has no formal position with the franchise.

"Like it or not, though, Buss has relied on this sort of informal counsel from people she trusts for years now.

"That was the case with Kobe Bryant before his passing and had everything to do with the choice to hire his former agent, Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, in February 2017."

A trade package involving Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield from Indiana for Westbrook seems too good to be true

Russell Westbrook No. 0 of the LA Lakers.

Russell Westbrook has been at the center of several trade rumors after performing way below expectations in his first year as a Laker. While he was reportedly linked to the Indiana Pacers sometime in April, The Athletic's Bill Oram has refuted that claim.

Oram thinks a deal involving Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield seems too good to be true. He also believes the Lakers will get better value for Westbrook if they wait till the start of the new season, stating:

"If it’s not Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield from Indiana — the Laker fan favorite that seems too good to be plausibly true — then it’s hard to know what deals might actually present themselves.

"The only way for the LA Lakers to stop digging their hole deeper is to find their way into a position of strength. And the only way they can do that is to convince the rest of league that they are not as desperate to trade Westbrook as everyone believes."

Although injuries played a significant role in the LA Lakers' horrid campaign, the pairing of LeBron James and Westbrook did not exactly create a great partnership. Nonetheless, they can try to build the chemistry that was seriously lacking in their first year together.

Edited by Adam Dickson